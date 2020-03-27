Government urges homeowners to delay moving dates during coronavirus crisis

Homeowners are being told not to move. Picture: Getty Images

The Government has said buyers shouldn't move house during the coronavirus pandemic.

House buyers have been advised by the government to delay moving home to avoid breaking social distancing rules.

According to the Daily Mail, lenders have now said they would extend mortgage offers for up to three months in order for buyers to move in at a later date.

A government spokesman told the publication: "Home buyers and renters should, as far as possible, delay moving home while emergency measures are in place to fight coronavirus.

The government has advised people not to move house. Picture: Getty Images

"If moving is unavoidable for contractual reasons, people must follow advice on social distancing to minimise the spread of the virus. In line with the Government’s advice, anyone with symptoms, self-isolating or shielding from the virus, should follow medical advice which will mean not moving house for the time being, if at all possible.

Read More: Government announce 'unprecedented' support package for self-employed people affected by coronavirus pandemic

"All parties should prioritise agreeing amicable arrangements to change move dates for individuals in this group, or where someone in a chain is in this group."

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said that people should avoid selling their homes or renting somewhere new during the pandemic.

“If it is possible, to pause,” he said, continuing: “There will be specific circumstances where moving down that chain, the process that will mean buying or selling homes.

“But one of the things I would stress, if at all possible, people should stay in their current homes.”

Estate agents have already been affected as the UK lockdown means people are avoiding going to open houses, cancelling viewings and sellers are reluctant to put their homes on the market.

Banks have said it has also become impossible to survey properties with people being urged to stay at home, while many anxious homeowners had been calling and asking for mortgage holidays.

This comes after Rishi Sunak announced an 'unprecedented' aid package to help self-employed people cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chancellor Of The Exchequer detailed what he described as 'one of the most generous self-employed support schemes anywhere in the world'.

Addressing the self-employed viewers, he said: "you have not been forgotten. We will not leave you behind, we all stand together. So to support those who work from themselves, today I am announcing a new self-employed income support scheme."

He went on to say that the self-employed will be paid 80 per cent of profits, up to £2,500 a month, to help them cope with coronavirus crisis.

Read More: Try this simple hack to clean pet fur off sofas and other household fabrics with a squeegee