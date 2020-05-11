Can grandparents look after their grandkids during lockdown?

The government has urged grandparents not to look after their grandkids during lockdown (stock images). Picture: Getty

Parents have been warned not to leave their children with grandparents during the coronavirus lockdown.

The UK has been in lockdown since 23 March, with the public being told avoid meeting face-to-face with people who are not in their household.

This has meant that many people can no longer see their elderly relatives, and the government has previously urged people not to ask grandparents to babysit grandchildren.

Many families haven't been able to see elderly relatives during lockdown (stock image). Picture: Getty

Speaking back in March after the announcement that schools would shut, Boris Johnson said that children should not be left with elderly relatives or friends.

And Leader of the Opposition Keir Starmer said soon after: "Many families rely on grandparents for support with childcare. Coronavirus makes that impossible for many.

"The Government must step in and support families who now face a choice between losing income because there is no childcare available or paying crippling childcare costs."

The government has asked families not to leave kids with their grandparents. Picture: Getty

Generally, over-70s are considered as a vulnerable group when it comes to coronavirus - but even if grandparents are below that age bracket, it is still not advised for them to take care of their grandchildren. This is because the current advice is that people shouldn't be coming within two metres of people who are not in their household.

