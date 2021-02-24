Greece holidays could be back on by May for holidaymakers who have been vaccinated

Greece may allow vaccinated people into the country for holidays from May. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

British holidaymakers in need of a sunny break could be allowed to travel to Greece later in the year.

According to The Times, the Greek Government have suggested they could open their boarders to tourists as early as May.

However, this will only be for people who can prove they have received the coronavirus vaccine.

Holidaymakers may be able to escape to Greece for a 2021 vacation. Picture: Getty

Plans being discussed in Athens could include having airport staff and holiday resort workers vaccinated in a bid to reopen the tourism sector for the country.

However, Greece's reported plans would be going against the EU, who want countries to come together for a united approach when it comes to allowing non-essential travel to return.

EU leaders are expected to say that it is too soon to reopen boarders to tourists and that non-essential travel will have to continue to be restricted.

Greece may consider vaccinating airport staff and holiday resort workers to kick-start the tourism sector. Picture: Getty

This comes only days after Boris Johnson announced England's roadmap out of lockdown.

Since then, travel agents have seen a 630 per cent jump in holiday bookings as Brits dream of a getaway.

England's roadmap out of lockdown has caused a 630 per cent jump in holiday bookings. Picture: Getty

The roadmap plans will see international travel allowed to return no earlier than May 17, however, the Government have insisted this is subject to conditions.

