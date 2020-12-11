The areas in England that have recorded the biggest jump in coronavirus cases

Over half of areas in England have seen an increase in COVID cases. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned England over rising cases of COVID-19 in certain areas.

Coronavirus cases are up for 166 local areas in England.

Out of the total of 315 local areas in the country, over half have seen infection rates increase, while 146 have seen cases fall.

The data reveals that the areas in the country seeing surges of the virus are London, Kent and Essex. Picture: Getty

New data has revealed which areas in England have seen the biggest week-on-week jumps.

These include Hastings, who have gone from 68 cases per 100,000 people to 254.7.

Also included is Broxbourne, with 285 new cases, and Waltham Forest, with 906 new cases.

Coronavirus cases are up for 166 local areas in England. Picture: Getty

The data reveals that the areas in the country seeing surges of the virus are London, Kent and Essex.

Speaking in a press conference from Downing Street this week, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "I'm particularly concerned about the number of cases in London, Kent and Essex.

"Cases are rising and in many areas are already high.

"Looking into the detail, the testing results and survey shows us that by far the fastest rise is among secondary school age children 11-18 years old, while the rate among adults in London is broadly flat."

Swale, an area in Kent, continues to hold England's highest rates of COVID. Picture: Getty

He added: "But we know from experience that a sharp rise in case in younger people can lead to a rise among more vulnerable age groups later.

"We need to do everything we can to stop the spread among school age children in London right now - we must not wait until the review, which will take place on December 16.

"We need to take targeted action immediately."

Swale, an area in Kent, continues to hold England's highest rates of COVID, with 938 new cases being recorded in seven days to December 6.

Another Kent area, Medway, holds the second highest rate in England, followed by Basildon in Essex.

Below, you can find a list of the 10 areas in England currently holding the highest number of coronavirus cases:

Swale, 625.0, (938)

Medway, 604.5, (1684)

Basildon, 476.0, (891)

Gravesham, 456.3, (488)

Maidstone, 427.8, (735)

Thanet, 405.9, (576)

Lincoln, 401.8, (399)

Havering, 400.7, (1040)

Boston, 399.0, (280)

Dover, 396.2, (468)

Key: Name of area > rate of new cases in the seven days leading up to December 6 > number of cases recorded in this time.