Is Leicester going into local lockdown? Latest updates

29 June 2020, 15:25

Leicester could be the first city in the UK to go into a local lockdown
Leicester could be the first city in the UK to go into a local lockdown. Picture: PA/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As it is reported that Leicester could become the first area of the UK to go into a local lockdown, we take a look at the facts.

The weekend has been rife with stories that Leicester could be put on a local lockdown following a spike of COVID-19 in the area.

The Prime Minister has since said he is "concerned" about the city, and stressed to people that "we are not out of the woods yet".

But will Leicester go into lockdown and has anything been confirmed?

As of today, Leicester has not gone into a local lockdown and the Government have not confirmed any plans to do so.

However, today, the Mayor of Leicester, Sir Peter Soulsby, has revealed he received an email from the Government in the early hours of the morning with recommendations that the city should stay under the current lockdown rules for another two weeks.

READ MORE: Beaches to be closed off if public continue to ignore social distancing rules, says Matt Hancock

Sir Peter Soulsby has revealed he received an email from the Government in the early hours of the morning with recommendations that the city should stay under the current lockdown
Sir Peter Soulsby has revealed he received an email from the Government in the early hours of the morning with recommendations that the city should stay under the current lockdown. Picture: PA

Speaking on what the email said, Sir Peter said: "Not very much, all of the dramatic stuff about local lockdown has diminished to two more weeks of present restrictions, perhaps.

“The report itself doesn’t give any good reason why we should do that and is obviously written by someone who doesn’t know the city.”

A meeting between the Mayor and Government was meant to go ahead Monday morning at 9AM, but it was cancelled and later rescheduled for 1:30PM.

The Prime Minister has since said he is "concerned" about the city
The Prime Minister has since said he is "concerned" about the city. Picture: PA

Talking to the Mirror online Monday morning, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "We are concerned about Leicester. We're concerned about any local outbreak.

"And I want to stress to people that we are not out of the woods yet."

He went on: "It's very important that we're making these cautious, calibrated steps. We're opening as much of hospitality as we can on July 4, opening as much of the economy as we can - some things, alas, still being closed until they can become Covid-secure.

"But to make all that possible we have to remain vigilant, we have to continue to do the basics, washing our hands and all that, plus we need to have local lockdowns and local 'whack-a-mole' strategies where necessary."

Updates are expected to follow, but if the local lockdown does happen, pubs, restaurants and hairdressers will not be able to reopen on July 4 in the area as they will across the rest of England.

READ MORE: Parents will face fines if they don't send kids back to school in September, says the Education Secretary

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: Fracking pioneer Chesapeake becomes latest corporate casualty

UK & World

July 4 is the date many businesses are set to reopen in England

What are the new lockdown rules for England on July 4?

Kim Kardashian West's beauty brand valued at $1bn in Coty deal

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt and his wife

Who is EastEnders' star Adam Woodyatt? Age, wife and net worth revealed

TV & Movies

Letita Dean has been on EastEnders for more than 30 years

Who is EastEnders' Letitia Dean? Age, Instagram and net worth revealed

TV & Movies

The popular chocolates won't be as calorific soon

Cadbury will reduce size of popular chocolate bars in a bid to tackle childhood obesity

Food & Health

When did charity shops reopen?

When are charity shops reopening and what are the new rules on shopping and donating?
The new English lockdown wedding guidance has been released (stock images)

Post-lockdown wedding rules ban fathers from walking brides down the aisle
This light dish is perfect for warmer weather

Poached trout, crunchy vegetable and herb salad recipe

Food & Health