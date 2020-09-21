If we go back into lockdown, will schools close again?

By Alice Dear

With new restrictions set to be announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week, are schools going to close again?

Following a surge in COVID-19 cases, new rules are expected to be announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

There are worries among the public that the UK or England may be heading into a second lockdown, however, no announcement concerning one has been made.

In fact, we may see stricter rules put into place by the Government in a bid to avoid a second lockdown.

As Matt Hancock hinted that it may be the 'social' aspects of our lives affected by the new regulations, parents and teachers have been left questioning if schools will close again.

Matt Hancock says the return to schools has gone well. Picture: ITV

At the moment, there is no announcement of a 'second lockdown' for the nation.

While we are expected to see some stricter rules put in place this week, the Government have made it clear they do not want to close schools again.

Speaking on Friday, the Prime Minister said: "I don't want to go into a second national lockdown at all. That's the last thing anybody wants.

"I don't want to go into bigger lockdown measures at all. We want to keep schools open."

Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, also hinted on This Morning that new regulations will not be affecting schools.

He told presenters Holly and Phil: "The main thing we've learnt is that where people catch the disease tends to be in social settings, people coming round to your house, or you going out and socialising essentially."

He added: "We've seen relatively few cases caught through schools, and people at work – schools have got huge procedures in place to keep schools safe, and the return to school has gone really well."

