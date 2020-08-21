Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago added to UK's quarantine list

21 August 2020, 07:55 | Updated: 21 August 2020, 07:59

Holidaymakers returning from Croatia will need to self-isolate
Holidaymakers returning from Croatia will need to self-isolate. Picture: Getty

Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago have been added to the quarantine list.

Holidaymakers travelling to Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago will soon need to self-isolate for 14 days on their return.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have confirmed that the rule will be in force from this Saturday (12 August).

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who had to quarantine for 14 days after arriving home from Spain, said: "As with all air bridge countries, please be aware that things can change quickly.

Croatia is a popular holiday destination for Brits
Croatia is a popular holiday destination for Brits. Picture: PA

"Only travel if you are content to unexpectedly 14-day quarantine if required (I speak from experience!)"

On Tuesday 18 August, Croatia reported 199 new coronavirus cases, which was up from 151 on Saturday and 162 on Saturday.

Speaking to Sky News, the mayor of Dubrovnik said that he had tried to speak to the government to excluse travellers to the city from the quarantine, adding: "But we were not successful.

"I do hope those British citizens who want to come to Dubrovnik still do, and I want to send a very strong message that Dubrovnik is a COVID-safe town."

A number of new countries have been added to the quarantine list
A number of new countries have been added to the quarantine list. Picture: PA

Last week, France, The Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos and Aruba were all added to the quarantine list, and Spain became the first country to be so on 26 July.

The Foreign Office previously said it will consider putting any country with more than 20 cases per 100,000 people on the quarantine list.

Read the official advice on the gov.uk website.

