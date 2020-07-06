What are the new social distancing rules for children in Scotland?

What are the social distancing rules for children in Scotland? (stock images). Picture: Getty

Social distancing guidance for children in Scotland: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon recently announced that some kids will no longer need to socially distance while outside.

On Thursday 2 July, First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon announced that children under the age of 11 will no longer be required to stay two metres apart from one another while outside.

Scottish guidelines state that people from two households should stay two metres from each other while outside - but the advice was updated during her briefing last week.

Read more: Martin Lewis issues interest rate warning on mortgage payment holidays

What is the social distancing rule for children in Scotland?

Since Friday 3 July, the social distancing rule has not applied to children under the age of 11 who are outside.

However, children in this age group must continue to meet in groups of eight people or less, and no more than three households at a time can be present.

Children under the age of 11 will no longer be required to keep 2m apart in Scotland (stock image). Picture: Getty

Sturgeon said that this will allow children to play more easily together, but she did add that social distancing guidelines will still apply while inside.

She said: "You can meet different groups of friends at different times of the day.

Read more: Government urged to consider £500 voucher for every UK adult to help high streets

"It also means you won't be prevented from meeting your friends just because your parents or carers, or your brother or sister, happens to be meeting their friends."

The changes do not apply to children who are shielding.

Children ages between 12 and 17 should continue to follow the two metre guidance.

Scotland currently operates a 2m social distancing rule. Picture: PA

What are the social distancing rules in England?

While Scotland is still operating a 2m rule, England changed its guidance to be '1m+' on 4 July to allow the hospitality industry to reopen. This rule applies to children, too.

Speaking in the House of Commons on 23 June, Boris Johnson said: "Given the significant fall in the prevalence of the virus we can change the two metre social distancing rule from 4 July."

He acknowledged that the two-metre rule 'prevents all but a fraction of hospitality from operating', and added that he asked experts to stage a review of the guideline two weeks ago.

He said that, from July 4, "where it is possible to keep two metres apart, people should. But where it is not, we will advise people to keep a distance of 1 metre plus."

NOW READ:

What are the new lockdown and social distancing rules for England from July 4?