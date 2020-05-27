Breaking News

Government announce test and trace programme will launch tomorrow morning

Matt Hancock announced the test and trace programme will launch tomorrow. Picture: BBC/NHS

By Alice Dear

NHS test and trace will come into effect in England on May 28 in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Government have announced today their new programme, NHS test and trace.

In the daily press conference held by Matt Hancock, he said that this is an "incredibly important milestone for the country".

The Secretary of State said that test and trace is one of the ways we can get back to doing the things "that make life worth living" until an effective treatment or vaccine is developed.

Matt Hancock said that in order to protect our friends and family, test and trace must become a "new way of life".

The NHS test and trace scheme strives to continue to stop the spread of COVID-19. Picture: NHS

The test and trace programme will start from 9AM on May 28.

The programme is asking firstly that if you have one or more of the coronavirus symptoms, you self-isolate.

Secondly, you must then book a test online or on the phone, and not leave the house for anything else.

Matt Hancock said that we must "trust everyone to do the right thing". Picture: PA

If you test positive for COVID-19, you will be contacted by someone from the NHS test and trace team who will take down the details of anyone you know you have been in contact with recently.

The Government is thirdly asking people that are then contacted by the test and trace team to self isolate, even if they do not have symptoms.

If you are contacted by the team and asked to self isolate, your household members do not need to as well, but should continue to follow the general public guidelines.

Testing is now open to all ages, for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms. Picture: Getty

Matt Hancock said that we must "trust everyone to do the right thing", and that while the test and trace programme is currently voluntary, they can quickly make it mandatory "if that is what it takes".

Matt Hancock also added that the eligibility for testing has also widened, and that anyone of any age with symptoms can now be tested.

