Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

When is Boris Johnson set to reopen non-essential shops as he announces roadmap out of lockdown?

The Prime Minister will be announcing plans today of the Government's roadmap out of lockdown for England.

This will include dates that schools, pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and gyms will be able to reopen.

During lockdown, only essential shops have been open – such a supermarkets, pharmacies, pet shops, hardware stores, garden centres and off-licenses.

But when can we expect for non-essential shops to reopen in the roadmap?

When are non-essential shops going to reopen?

Until Boris Johnson's announcement in the House of Commons today, nothing is confirmed.

However, it is expected that Mr Johnson will aim to reopen non-essential shops towards the end of April.

This is believed to be after pubs and restaurants reopen in May, and schools in March.

The goal of the roadmap is said to aim to have indoor households mixing, fans in sports grounds, pubs and restaurants fully open and UK holidays allowed by June.

Picture: Getty

When is Boris Johnson's announcement today?

Boris Johnson will be outlining the roadmap out of lockdown in the House of Commons today at around 3:30PM.

The PM is then expected to appear in a press conference to the public at 7PM to repeat the important information.

