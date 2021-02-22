When are non-essential shops going to reopen?

22 February 2021, 13:16

When will non-essential shops be reopening in the Government's roadmap out of lockdown?
When will non-essential shops be reopening in the Government's roadmap out of lockdown? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

When is Boris Johnson set to reopen non-essential shops as he announces roadmap out of lockdown?

The Prime Minister will be announcing plans today of the Government's roadmap out of lockdown for England.

This will include dates that schools, pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and gyms will be able to reopen.

During lockdown, only essential shops have been open – such a supermarkets, pharmacies, pet shops, hardware stores, garden centres and off-licenses.

But when can we expect for non-essential shops to reopen in the roadmap?

READ MORE: When will pubs and restaurants open in England?

When are non-essential shops going to reopen?

Until Boris Johnson's announcement in the House of Commons today, nothing is confirmed.

However, it is expected that Mr Johnson will aim to reopen non-essential shops towards the end of April.

This is believed to be after pubs and restaurants reopen in May, and schools in March.

The goal of the roadmap is said to aim to have indoor households mixing, fans in sports grounds, pubs and restaurants fully open and UK holidays allowed by June.

The Government are expected to announce non-essential shops will reopen in April
The Government are expected to announce non-essential shops will reopen in April. Picture: Getty

When is Boris Johnson's announcement today?

Boris Johnson will be outlining the roadmap out of lockdown in the House of Commons today at around 3:30PM.

The PM is then expected to appear in a press conference to the public at 7PM to repeat the important information.

READ NOW: When will hairdressers and beauty salons open?

Latest News

See more Latest News

COVID-19: Fans could be back at sporting events from 17 May under lockdown roadmap

UK & World

COVID-19: Scientists predicted at least 30,000 more coronavirus deaths 'under most optimistic model' for lifting lockdown

UK & World

href='https://news.sky.com/story/covid-news-live-uk-updates-as-boris-johnson-reveals-roadmap-out-of-lockdown-12225414'>PM providing more details on lifting lockdown at news conference

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Radfords have their own television show

How old are Sue and Noel Radford and how many children do they have?

TV & Movies

See the full cast of Unforgotten season 4

Unforgotten series 4 cast: Who is in the new season of the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

Hannah Ferrier appeared on Below Deck Med season one

Below Deck Mediterranean's Hannah Ferrier is now a mum after welcoming daughter

TV & Movies

Unforgotten series 4 was filmed during lockdown

When was Unforgotten series 4 filmed?

TV & Movies

Below Deck aired in the US in 2016

When was Below Deck Mediterranean season one filmed?

TV & Movies

There has been no confirmation on a new series of Unforgotten

Will there be another series of Unforgotten?

TV & Movies