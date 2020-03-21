On Air Now
21 March 2020, 13:15 | Updated: 21 March 2020, 13:19
Groups of friends and family are turning to 'digital drinking' during the Coronavirus lockdown.
With pubs, bars and restaurants now officially off-limits, many savvy pals flocked to live video apps including Zoom, Google Hangouts and What's App for their Friday night drinks.
The idea - thought to have originated in Japan- sees pals get together via their computer or mobile phone to keep the conversations flowing while maintaining social distancing.
Armed with a drink, friends can see each other on their computer or phone screens, from the comfort of their sofas.
Video conferencing app Zoom seems the most popular choice with many folk now calling themselves “Zoomers”. Drinks have even become known as “Whatsapperitifs”.
Usually reserved for work meetings, friends are even playing drinking games and hosting birthday parties through the app.
DJ Spoony even helped London author Jessica Huie celebrate her 40th birthday with a seven-hour dance party.
Posting a picture in a sparkly party frock, Jessica wrote on Instagram: "My epic remote 40th bday, Never to be forgotten!"
My epic remote 40th bday, Never to be forgotten! The year tech came into its own and allowed for a 7 hour late night Zoom meet for me and my besties to reunite. 💚 And we partied via Facebook live with almost 5000 other people around the world, all shifting the energy together. Big up @djspoony doing Blessed work And my social media fam flooded my inboxes with SO much love my heart is full. My loves, with songs and even raps 😄 And my kids are absolute legends. Sending all the love right back out there today, I pray it might be felt by those who need it most. Thank you all 💚💚💚 #stayconnected #40thbirthday
David Chriswick from Swansea has even opened his own online pub with a live pub quiz and music from his home in Chicago in a bid to beat feelings of loneliness while people are in isolation from the Covid-19 virus.
Featuring a virtual landlady called Anne he has already attracted an army of punters from across the globe.
Cheers!