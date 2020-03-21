Quarantined Brits are setting up ‘virtual pubs’ with their mates after Government coronavirus plan shuts pubs

21 March 2020, 13:15 | Updated: 21 March 2020, 13:19

Virtual pub
Virtual pub. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

Groups of friends and family are turning to 'digital drinking' during the Coronavirus lockdown.

With pubs, bars and restaurants now officially off-limits, many savvy pals flocked to live video apps including Zoom, Google Hangouts and What's App for their Friday night drinks.

The idea - thought to have originated in Japan- sees pals get together via their computer or mobile phone to keep the conversations flowing while maintaining social distancing.

Armed with a drink, friends can see each other on their computer or phone screens, from the comfort of their sofas.

Zoom App
The Zoom App is proving a popular host. Picture: Getty

Video conferencing app Zoom seems the most popular choice with many folk now calling themselves “Zoomers”. Drinks have even become known as “Whatsapperitifs”.

Usually reserved for work meetings, friends are even playing drinking games and hosting birthday parties through the app.

DJ Spoony even helped London author Jessica Huie celebrate her 40th birthday with a seven-hour dance party.

Posting a picture in a sparkly party frock, Jessica wrote on Instagram: "My epic remote 40th bday, Never to be forgotten!"

Read more: Coronavirus: The full list of businesses forced to close by Prime Minister Boris Johnson

David Chriswick from Swansea has even opened his own online pub with a live pub quiz and music from his home in Chicago in a bid to beat feelings of loneliness while people are in isolation from the Covid-19 virus.

Featuring a virtual landlady called Anne he has already attracted an army of punters from across the globe.

Cheers!

Pubs and restaurants have now closed
Pubs and restaurants have now closed. Picture: Getty
Virtual pub
David Chriswick has launched his own virtual pub. Picture: BBC

