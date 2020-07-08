Rishi Sunak announces 'kickstart jobs scheme' for under 25s in House of Commons speech

8 July 2020, 13:38 | Updated: 8 July 2020, 13:57

Rishi Sunak announced the scheme today
Rishi Sunak announced the scheme today. Picture: Getty/PA
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The Chancellor today announced a £2bn scheme to help young people get jobs.

Rishi Sunak today announced a 'kickstart job scheme' to create more jobs for young people amid growing unemployment due to the pandemic.

The scheme is part of an emergency package to help the UK economy and prevent mass employment, and will see new jobs created for under 25s.

Read more: Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces drastic VAT cuts for the whole hospitality industry until January 12

The Treasury will subsidise six-month work placements for 16-24 year olds who are unemployed, with Mr Sunak adding that these will be 'decent' and 'good quality' jobs that pay at least minimum wage.

Rishi Sunak made a speech in the House of Commons today
Rishi Sunak made a speech in the House of Commons today. Picture: PA

He warned that "significant increases in unemployment" had been predicted, particularly among young people, and added that "we don’t want that generation left behind".

Prior to the announcement, a Downing Street spokesperson said, according to ITV: "The Chancellor outlined that young people were particularly vulnerable because they are two-and-a-half times more likely to work in the sectors that have been closed.

"The Chancellor emphasised that we don’t want that generation left behind and that is what today’s economic update will focus upon."

The Chancellor announced plans to get young people back to work (stock image)
The Chancellor announced plans to get young people back to work (stock image). Picture: Getty

Mr Sunak also announced that businesses will be given £1,000 for every staff member they being back from furlough, saying: "If you stand by your workers, we will stand by you."

Read more: Government announces 'help out to eat out' scheme giving customers 50% off restaurant bills in August

He said that furlough has been "lifeline" for millions, but added that it would be "irresponsible" to continue giving endless extensions to the furlough.

"Leaving the furlough scheme open forever gives people false hope that is will always be possible to return to the jobs they had before," he added.

"If you are an employer, and you bring someone back who was furloughed, and you continuously employ them through to January, we will pay you a £1,000 bonus per employee.

"It is vital people aren't just returning for the sake of it, they need to be doing decent work."

NOW READ:

Businesses to be given £1,000 bonus for each employee they bring back from furlough

Latest News

See more Latest News

Both the social networking apps are use for messaging

Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp to 'merge apps', rolling messaging service into one

Four injured after crane collapses on house in Bow, east London

UK & World

Treasury spending splurge will keep economy off the cliff-edge - but bigger questions remain down the line

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Charles and Diana got married in 1981

Princess Diana's Panorama interview 'to be explored in four-part Channel 4 documentary'

TV & Movies

If you fancy yourself as a contender for Naked Attraction - sign up now!

Naked Attraction is back and looking for 'brave' contestants for the newest series

TV & Movies

The apparent 'hack' has left many baffled about the actual point

Woman bizarrely 'cleans' fruit and veg in dishwasher using vinegar and people can't believe it

Lifestyle

These are the flowers that will draw more people into viewing your house

New research finds which outdoor plants increase the chances of selling your house

Lifestyle

The most popular fashion and beauty-inspired baby names have been revealed (stock images)

The UK's most popular fashion and beauty-inspired baby names - from Chanel to Nivea

Lifestyle

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has been encouraged to use the scheme to kick start the high street

What is the high street voucher scheme and who will be entitled to £500?