Six new rules all schools must follow to reopen, from staggered breaks to risk assessments

3 June 2020, 16:21

Schools will need to follow new rules in order to reopen
Schools will need to follow new rules in order to reopen. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As some schools across England prepare to reopen in the coming weeks, they will be expected to follow new rules and regulations.

The Government have released a strict six point plan for teachers to follow as some schools reopen across England.

This week, early years, schools and further education settings were able to reopen, with others following suit in the coming weeks.

However, in order to keep teachers and students safe from COVID-19, new rules and regulations have been set for schools to follow.

Promoting hand washing will be one of the ways schools will stop the spread of COVID-19
Promoting hand washing will be one of the ways schools will stop the spread of COVID-19. Picture: Getty

1. Carry out a risk assessment

All schools are expected to carry out risk assessments which will help them to make adjustments in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

2. No children with a link to COVID-19

Any children who have coronavirus symptoms, or who live with someone who does, should not come into school.

Class breaks could be staggered while classroom layouts will need to be changed
Class breaks could be staggered while classroom layouts will need to be changed. Picture: Getty

3. Hand washing

Regular hand washing will be promoted in schools, with children taught to wash their hands for 20 seconds with soap and water.

4. Cleaning more often

Cleaning will need to be stepped up in schools, with a focus especially on door handles, surfaces, handrails and toys.

Deeper cleans will need to happen in schools, especially in highly touched areas
Deeper cleans will need to happen in schools, especially in highly touched areas. Picture: Getty

5. Cutting class sizes

Class sizes could be cut to minimise contact, with classroom layouts being changed in order to help social distancing.

6. Reduce mixing between classes

Timetables could be changed, and break times staggered to cut the amount of interaction between classes.

