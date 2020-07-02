Scotland make face coverings mandatory in shops, but England confirms they will not follow suit

England will not be following in Scotland's footsteps with the new rules on face coverings. Picture: PA/Getty

By Alice Dear

The First Minister of Scotland has announced some changes to their lockdown rules in today's briefing, including a change to the guidelines on face coverings.

Today, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced some important changes to the lockdown rules for people in Scotland.

This comes after the country recorded one death in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of deaths in hospitals to 2,487.

Nicola Sturgeon announced that from the start of next week, it will be compulsory for people to wear face coverings when in shops.

This means, like the rules already in place for public transport, people will be expected to wear a covering to the supermarket or to any other non-essential shops as well.

READ MORE: Education Secretary unveils September school reopening plans, from mandatory attendance to larger 'bubbles'

Nicola Sturgeon announced today the public will be told to wear face coverings in shops. Picture: PA

While these rules don't come into place until next week, Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to not wait and start getting into the habit of doing this now.

She explained that because we "usually don't know the people we have been in contact with", face coverings provide an "additional layer of protection".

Face covering will be mandatory in shops from next week in Scotland. Picture: Getty

In the briefing today in Edinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon said: "This is a really important way for all of us to protect each other and to display that sense of solidarity that has served the country so well over these last few months.

"Face coverings in shops will be compulsory from the end of next week but please don't wait until then, get into the habit now."

England currently have no plans to bring in the new compulsory rule. Picture: PA

However, No.10 have confirmed that England will not be following suit.

In a statement released today, a spokesperson said: "We made face coverings mandatory on public transport because you are spending significantly amounts of time on closer proximity to people.

"In shops you will be closer to people for a shorter period of time and then have the ability to leave a shop.

"If you do feel it is necessary to wear a mask in a retail setting you should do so."

The spokesperson said that the Government will continue to assess guidance, but that there were no plans to review their rule on face coverings at the moment.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson's handling of COVID-19 is going to become a TV series