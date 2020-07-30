Is there a second wave of coronavirus coming to the UK?

30 July 2020, 16:11

Is the UK at risk of a second wave of coronavirus?
Is the UK at risk of a second wave of coronavirus? Picture: PA/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What does a 'second wave' of COVID-19 mean and is the UK at risk?

As lockdown measures are easing across the UK, people are returning to their normal way of life.

However, this week Boris Johnson has warned of signs of a second wave of coronavirus in Europe, leaving many worried about returning to stricter lockdown rules.

This comes after there was a spike in infection rates in Spain, causing the UK to remove it from their air bridge list.

But what is a second wave of coronavirus, and is the UK really at risk?

What is a second wave of coronavirus?

A 'second wave' of coronavirus refers to another spike in infection rates, and therefore cases of COVID-19 and deaths.

For it to be counted as a second wave, this rise in cases has to be a sustained rise over a period of time.

Social distancing rules still apply across the UK
Social distancing rules still apply across the UK. Picture: Getty

Will the UK see a second wave of coronavirus?

At the moment, no one knows if a 'second wave' of COVID-19 will hit the UK.

However, this week Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that there are signs of a second wave in Europe.

This comes after the Government announced people travelling back to the UK from Spain would have to quarantine for 14 days.

The UK are now advising against all non-essential travel to Spain after some areas of the country saw a spike in COVID-19 cases.

This week, Boris Johnson said: "Let's be absolutely clear about what's happening in Europe, amongst some of our European friends, I'm afraid you are starting to see in some places the signs of a second wave of the pandemic."

Lockdown measures have eased across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales over the past few months, with England making the biggest steps in leaving lockdown.

This slow easing of lockdown measures came after infection rates in the UK started decreasing from April.

However, the Government have previously said that a more severe lockdown could return if there is a worrying rise in infection rates.

