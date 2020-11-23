Non-essential shops across all three tiers to reopen when lockdown ends

Shops will reopen when lockdown ends. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

All non-essential shops are expected to reopen in England next week when lockdown ends.

England's second lockdown will end on December 2, with Boris Johnson laying out plans for Christmas and a stricter three-tier system in a press conference today.

Shops will be able to reopen across all tiers in England. Picture: Getty

And even though the tier system will be returning, it is understood that all non-essential shops will be allowed to reopen across all the tiers.

This move will allow retailers a much-needed boost during the lead up to Christmas as people return to shops to prepare for the festive period.

Boris Johnson will confirm the new plans this afternoon in a press conference. Picture: PA

Boris will be confirming all plans in a press conference later today, and will be laying out the rules set to come into place for each tier.

However, people across England will have to wait until Thursday, December 26, to find out which tier their local area falls in.

The reopening of shops will allow people to do their Christmas shopping. Picture: Getty

This comes after it was reported that the Government will allow families to come together for a number of days across Christmas in 'festive bubbles'.

It has also been confirmed that England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will come together for a joint Christmas plan.

According to The Sun, Boris Johnson summoned his Cabinet on Sunday night to finalise new measures for England following lockdown.

It is understood a limited number of households will be able to meet for a few days over Christmas, but that number is yet to be confirmed.

