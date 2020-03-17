Heartwarming picture of son visiting elderly dad through window goes viral as care home goes into lockdown

The heartwarming moment was shared online and has now gone viral. Picture: Facebook/Sandy Hamilton

By Alice Dear

One man hasn't let coronavirus get in the way of him spending some quality time with his dad.

A picture of a man visiting his dad through a window at his care home has gone viral as people welcome the heartwarming moment amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The picture was taken by Sandy Hamilton who works at an aged-care facility in Minnesota and shows a son sat outside his father's window talking to him on the phone.

In the moment captured on camera, the father can be seen sat in his armchair, while his son sat opposite him outside with his feet up.

The son visited his elderly dad in a care home through the window amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Facebook/Sandy Hamilton

Both the son and father had mobile phones which allowed them to communicate.

Posting the picture on Facebook, Sandy wrote: "My assisted living is on lockdown so he comes every day to see his dad and they talk through the phone, sweetest thing ever."

She added: "Consent was giving to post on social media."

The post has now been commented on 17,000 times, and shared on Facebook 705,000 times.

People were keen to share their love and appreciation for the special moment as coronavirus continues to cause issues for many across the world.

One person commented: "Love will make a way! Beautiful", while another shared: "Awwww...they look so sweet. Like they're just sitting on the porch together."

