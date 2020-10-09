Spain sees drop in COVID-19 cases without large lockdown or closing hospitality sector

Spain has seen a drop in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Spain has recorded a huge drop in coronavirus cases after holding the highest infection rate through August and September.

Despite pubs, bars and restaurants not closing, and local lockdowns being largely avoided, Spain is seeing a drop in COVID-19 cases.

Over the past two weeks, infections have fallen from 11,200 to 9,500.

Spain has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, and had the highest infection rates in the country in August and September.

A second wave of the virus hit the country after some lockdown restrictions were lifted in May.

READ MORE: Greek islands removed from UK quarantine list

Spain have avoided large lockdown areas and closing the hospitality sector. Picture: Getty

The reason for the drop in COVID-19 cases in Spain is currently unclear, as – unlike the UK – authorities have largely avoided local lockdowns and refused to close pubs, bars and restaurants.

The rules for the hospitality sector in Spain currently see people adapting to a 1am curfew, socially distancing as well as wearing face masks both indoors and outdoors.

Over the past two weeks, infections have fallen from 11,200 to 9,500. Picture: Getty

There is also a maximum number of people allowed in public areas, including beaches, where visits are being monitored.

Spain has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. Picture: Getty

While local lockdowns have been largely avoided, some areas are under tighter restrictions.

According to The Local Spain, recent changes have seen the capital Madrid put under stricter rules, along with the region of Castile and León, and Palencia.

This comes after it was reported Boris Johnson may close pubs and restaurants in areas in the North of England and areas in the Midlands where infection rates are spiking.

READ NOW: Will Boris Johnson give a lockdown announcement this week?