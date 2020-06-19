Major food supplier for main British supermarkets at centre of new COVID-19 outbreak

19 June 2020, 08:46

The factory provides UK supermarkets with ready meals
The factory provides UK supermarkets with ready meals. Picture: PA

The factory has seen the number of confirmed cases soar up in recent days.

A food supplier for the UK's biggest supermarkets is now at the centre of a new coronavirus outbreak, claim workers.

A whopping 38 staff have all tested positive for COVID-19 at Rowan Foods' factory, which makes ready meals for the likes of Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and Waitrose.

We've all been taking special precautions when visiting supermarkets
We've all been taking special precautions when visiting supermarkets. Picture: PA

The Wrexham-based factory in North Wales has seen the number of positive test results triple in the past 10 days, according to a source at the facility.

At the moment around 200 of the 1,500 workforce are now self-isolating at home, which is a staggering amount.

Back in April, staff at the Welsh factory walked out over concern about their working conditions, and it seems like conditions haven't improved in regard to social distancing, as the issue was never tackled.

A staff member told The Sun: "Last week a man got a message to say he was positive while on a shift in the factory.

“He’d be working for over two days with the virus.

"There’s no social distancing at all, everyone is very worried.

“I’ve got a young family at home and I am scared to go to work.

"I don’t want to die just because I went to work.”

Wrexham Maelor Hospital, near to the Rowan Foods factory, has seen a spike in cases in the last few days, which is worrying.

Supermarkets across the country are changing the way they operate
Supermarkets across the country are changing the way they operate. Picture: PA

Oscar Mayer, which owns Rowan Foods, said: “The site has 38 staff absent due to testing positive for Covid-19, this is across our direct and agency workforce which totals 1,500.

“We are very thankful that none of our colleagues are seriously ill or hospitalised from this virus. We have encouraged all staff to stay home if they have any potential COVID 19 symptoms, however mild these symptoms may be.

“While we are seeing a number of cases on site, Public Health Wales support our view that there is no clear evidence to suggest that there is a spread of the virus within the site."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wales is planning to reopen to tourists next month

Holidays in Wales set to be allowed from July 6 as lockdown eases

Lifestyle

Young drivers will be able to get back to learning soon

Driving centre reveals what driving tests will look like post-lockdown

Coronavirus alert level in UK should be downgraded from 4 to 3 - chief medical officers

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Kate Ferdinand is pregnant with her first baby

Kate and Rio Ferdinand announce they're expecting a baby with adorable video

Celebrities

Glyn came second in series seven of Big Brother

Big Brother fans shocked as series 7's Glyn Wise unveils dramatic transformation
This is how you can honour the British Caribbean community on Windrush Day

How you can celebrate Windrush Day 2020: Poetry, film screenings and lectures happening online
Love Island Australia is airing on ITV2

When was Love Island Australia filmed and who won?

Sitting In Limbo in based on the Windrush scandal

The heartbreaking true story behind Windrush scandal drama Sitting In Limbo

TV & Movies

Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in a new film

When will Spencer be released and who is in the cast of the new Princess Diana film?

TV & Movies