Is it still safe to go swimming? Latest expert Coronavirus advice

The public are increasingly being told to practice social distancing as Coronavirus concern escalates, meaning that many people have been struggling to exercise as gyms and public spaces across the country are being shut down.

In addition, schools for most pupils will shut down this afternoon, so parents have been left wondering how best to keep their kids entertained.

Swimming pools are a great place to both exercise and spend time with the children, but are they still safe amid Coronavirus?

Experts have claimed that the chlorine in swimming pools would 'inactivate' Coronavirus, meaning that transmission within the pool would be unlikely.

The Pool Water Treatment and Advisory Group (PWTAG) consulted with Public Health England, and released a statement saying: "We have checked with our national leads who confirm that coronavirus would be inactivated at the levels of chlorine used in swimming pools.

"Public health opinion is that it is generally safe to go swimming at this time. Water and the chlorine within swimming pools will help to kill the virus.

“However, visitors to swimming pools are reminded to shower before using the pool, to shower on leaving the pool and to follow the necessary hygiene precautions when visiting public places to help reduce the risk of infection.”

Can you still go to a swimming pool while social distancing?

However, it is advisable to avoid public spaces like pools in the current climate, as the government is increasingly advising people to self-isolate and practice social distancing so as to help slow down the spread of Coronavirus.

These measures mean you should public spaces - including swimming pools where possible, therefore, it is best to exercise at home if possible at this time.

