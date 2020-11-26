Government to announce which tier areas of England are in this morning

26 November 2020, 07:57 | Updated: 26 November 2020, 08:09

Matt Hancock will be announcing the tiers across England today at the House of Commons
Matt Hancock will be announcing the tiers across England today at the House of Commons. Picture: Getty/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will be providing the highly-anticipated tier information at the House of Commons.

Earlier this week, Boris Johnson announced that England will be returning to a three-tier system when lockdown ends on December 2.

Areas across the country will be divided into tier 1, 2 or 3 depending on the severity of the virus in each area.

Today, Health Secretary Matt Hancock will reveal in the House of Commons the areas across England going into each tier.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson confirms Christmas COVID rules will allow three households to mix for five days

The Health Secretary will address the House of Commons at 11:30am
The Health Secretary will address the House of Commons at 11:30am. Picture: PA

Mr Hancock is expected to address the House of Commons today at around 11:30am with the information.

By the end of the day, England will know which tier they fall into and therefore which rules to follow.

Boris Johnson will then be addressing the nation in a press conference from Downing Street at 5pm.

Areas across England will fall into either tier 1, 2 or 3
Areas across England will fall into either tier 1, 2 or 3. Picture: Getty

Earlier this week, it was predicted areas such as Hull, East Lindsey, Hartlepool, Dudley, Stoke-on-Trent, Kirklees and Thanet may enter into tier 3 due to their high COVID cases.

Data from Public Health England – collected for the seven days to November 16 – showed the places in England with the highest cases per 100,000, and therefore at risk of entering the strictest rules.

Oadby and Wigston, Oldham, Bradford and Swale were also included in the list.

The decision of which tier each area falls in will depend on many factors, including the pressure on the NHS
The decision of which tier each area falls in will depend on many factors, including the pressure on the NHS. Picture: Getty

Where each area ends up in the tier system will be down to several factors, the PM said earlier this week.

These are: case detection rates in all age groups, cases detection rate in the over 60s, the rate infections are rising or falling, the positivity rate and the pressure on the NHS.

Tier 3 may see the toughest restrictions, but non-essential shops and gyms are set to reopen in all areas after December 2, no matter what tier they're in.

People put into tier 3 will not be allowed to mix with other households indoors or in private gardens, but will be allowed to meet up to six people in public spaces where social distancing is practiced.

READ NOW: Full list of businesses set to reopen from December 2 when lockdown ends

Latest News

See more Latest News

Aviva's army of Sids would be wrong to oppose dividend reset

UK & World

What are the new tier 2 rules?

What are the new Tier 2 rules in England?

Diego Maradona: Argentina pays respects amid three days of national mourning

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

I'm A Celebrity will be coming to an end a lot sooner than you thought

I'm A Celebrity confirm finale will air next week as show is cut short

TV & Movies

Bridgerton will arrive on Netflix on 25 December

The new films and TV shows coming to Netflix UK in December 2020

TV & Movies

Celebs Go Dating is back for 2021

Celebs Go Dating line-up revealed - including Wayne Lineker, Curtis Pritchard and Chloe Ferry

TV & Movies

Phillip was left tearful as Margaret called in to the show

Phillip Schofield in tears as 'lonely and isolated' pensioner asks for someone to go on a walk with her

This Morning

Heavy D has tragically died

Heavy D dead: Celebrity Big Brother star dies aged 43

Celebrities

Alison Hammond bravely reveals she is pre-diabetic as she vows to 'change her ways'

Alison Hammond bravely reveals she is pre-diabetic as she vows to 'change her ways'

Celebrities