Trick or treating banned in lockdown areas across the UK

By Alice Dear

Downing Street have confirmed today that the halloween tradition should not go ahead for Brits in local lockdowns.

Areas of the UK in lockdown have been banned from trick or treating this Halloween.

There is believed to be around twenty million Brits affected this spooky season as people are banned from mixing with other households.

The Sun reported that Downing Street today said rules are "clear" that people living under extra restrictions in North East, North West, most of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and part of the Midlands can not mix with other households.

This includes their children going to other homes as well.

A spokesperson for No.10 said: "The rules are clear on household mixing, dependent on whether you are in a local lockdown area or not.

"We are clear that everybody needs to follow the rule of six to ensure we can control and try and reduce the spread of the virus."

They went on: "We are asking everybody to abide by that rule.

"The guidance is clear in terms of what we are asking the public to do."

People will only face fines for breaking the rules, however, if they enter another person's home.

The rule of six applies for everyone across the UK, meaning that even people not in local lockdown areas will only be able to head out to trick or treat in groups of five, as the person answering the door will technically count as the sixth.

Trick or treating has been discouraged by some medical experts all together, though.

Los Angeles county's public health director, Dr Barbara Ferrer said: "Trick or Treating, we're highly recommending that it not happen, we don't think it's an appropriate activity during a pandemic."

She added: "You know, there's no guarantee when you go Trick or Treating that your child goes up to a house where the person who opens the door is wearing a face covering.

"When you don't know the people opening the door, there's no guarantee they're not sick and that the candy they're passing out that they've touched may not be safe for you to want your child to be sharing."

