UK could form 'air bridge' to Portugal which could save Brits' summer holidays

Portugal could have an air bridge to the UK. Picture: PA

Portugal is a prime holiday destination for Brits, and is expected to come to some sort of agreement with the UK

Portugal could become a holiday destination for UK residents sooner than you think after it's been revealed that Government officials are in talks with the country to create an 'air bridge'.

This would mean that any returning holidaymakers wouldn't have to self-isolate, and that they'd be able to enjoy a summer holiday abroad.

Portugal beaches could very well become flooded with Brits. Picture: Getty

This is still being considered by the government, which currently has a 14-day quarantine period for anyone who comes into the UK from another country.

This period wouldn't apply to those coming from Portugal if the air bridge was to be approved, and it'd be the first of its kind between European countries.

Talks between the two sides are in an “initial phase”, according The Times.

The Government is thought to want both British and Portuguese holidaymakers to use to corridor, in the hope that it would bring tourism money back into the UK and boost the economy.

European Governments are currently considering air bridges between countries that have a similar rate of COVID-19 infection, which would mean moving between both countries wouldn't require any self-isolation upon arrival or return.

Responding to reports of an air corridor being established between the two countries, the Portuguese foreign ministry said: “Given the relevant reciprocal interests, the foreign ministry is confident that it will be possible to agree a solution that meets these interests, especially concerning the coming summer season.”

Tourism bosses from Portugal's Argarve area last week welcomed the idea of an air bridge to the UK.

Their head of the tourism board, Joao Fernandes said: “It looks correct to us having a balanced decision that secures the health of the visitor and the return to normality should attend different levels of risk."