UK government announces law to ban eviction of tenants amid coronavirus pandemic

19 March 2020, 10:22

Boris Johnson revealed new renting rules
Boris Johnson revealed new renting rules. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

Boris Johnson has revealed landlords will not be able to evict tenants during the coronavirus pandemic.

The government is promising emergency legislation to suspend new evictions from social or rented accommodation amid the coronavirus crisis.

Under urgent new laws, announced by Boris Johnson yesterday, landlords will not be able to start proceedings to evict tenants for at least three months.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.

Ministers also confirmed that the ‘three-month mortgage holiday’ announced on Tuesday will be extended to landlords.

This means no unnecessary pressure is put on tenants who are experiencing difficulties due COVID-19, as well as alleviating the concerns of landlords who have mortgages to pay.

Boris Johnson is holding a coronavirus conference every day
Boris Johnson is holding a coronavirus conference every day. Picture: PA Images

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said: "The government is clear - no renter who has lost income due to coronavirus will be forced out of their home, nor will any landlord face unmanageable debts.

Read More: UK government announce 'three-month mortgage holiday' amid coronavirus pandemic

"These are extraordinary times and renters and landlords alike are of course worried about paying their rent and mortgage. Which is why we are urgently introducing emergency legislation to protect tenants in social and private accommodation from an eviction process being started.

"These changes will protect all renters and private landlords ensuring everyone gets the support they need at this very difficult time."

Shadow Housing Minister John Healey also added: "This is a welcome change of view on protection for renters.

"As I said earlier in the week, only a ban on evictions gives renters confidence they won't lose their home if they're ill. It's important the legislation allows flexibility to extend the ban beyond three months if needed."

This comes after ministers announced the ‘three-month mortgage holiday’, with Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak confirming that the government had spoken with mortgage lenders and those struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic would not have to pay their mortgages for 12 weeks.

Read More: What does it mean if the UK goes into lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic?

He said: “In the coming days I will go much further to support people’s financial security.

“In particular, I will work with trade unions and business groups to urgently develop new forms of employment support to help protect people’s jobs and incomes through this period.

“We have never faced an economic fight like this one but we are prepared, we will get through this and we will do whatever it takes."

Read More: Celebrities with Coronavirus: Tom Hanks, Mikel Arteta and Idris Elba test positive for illness

