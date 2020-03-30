UK coronavirus lockdown: will it last until June? Latest government advice

By Polly Foreman

How long will the coronavirus UK lockdown last? Latest government advice:

This weekend, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries warned that the UK lockdown could last up to six months.

Speaking during Sunday's press conference, she said that the UK public had taken 'quite some time' to get used to social distancing, but that there is now evidence people are following the rules.

Dr Harries added: "The issue of the three weeks is for us to review where we are and see if we've had an impact jointly on the slope of that curve.

Dr Harries spoke out about the lockdown during the press conference on Sunday 29 March. Picture: PA

"But I think to make it clear to the public if we are successful we will have squashed the top of that curve, which is brilliant, but we must not then suddenly revert to our normal way of living that would be quite dangerous.

"If we stop then all of our efforts will be wasted and we could potentially see a second peak. So over time, probably over the next six months, we will have a three-week review."

She also added that it's 'plausible' that restrictions could be in place for longer than that.

Dr Harries also added that a six-month lockdown wouldn't necessarily be as restrictive as it is now, but that some similar measures would likely stay in place.

She said: "This is not to say we would be in complete lockdown for six months, but as a nation we have to be really, really responsible and keep doing what we're all doing until we're sure we can gradually start lifting various interventions which are likely to be spaced - based on the science and our data - until we gradually come back to a normal way of living."

Boris Johnson announced last Monday (23 March) that the UK would be adopting lockdown measures in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The UK is currently in lockdown. Picture: PA

He said: "You should not be meeting friends, you should not be meeting family members who don't live in your home, you should not be shopping except for essentials.

"If you don't follow the rules, the police have power to enforce them including with fines. We will immediately close all shops selling non-essential goods, other premises including libraries and places of worship.

"We will stop all gatherings of more than two people in public and stop all social events - excluding funerals".

