Police issue warning over Covid-19 vaccine text scam stealing bank details

The scam is taking people's bank details for the Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The scam asks people to enter their bank details in order to 'identify' themselves for the coronavirus vaccine.

As two Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out across the UK, a new text scam has surfaced.

Police and local authorities have started warning the public over the texts, which falsely claims the recipient is eligible to get the jab.

The scam is falsely telling recipients they are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: Getty

The messages, disguised as texts from the NHS, lead the recipients to a fake website which asks for bank details in order to confirm their identity.

Hackney Police are among authorities warning the public not to fall for the fake texts.

This week, they posted on their Twitter page: "Please be alert around scam text messages/cold calls telling you that you are eligible for a Covid vaccine, do not provide your payment details or any personal details in links attached. When your GP contacts you about the vaccine, they will not ask for payment!"

Please be alert around scam text messages/cold calls telling you that you are eligible for a Covid vaccine, do not provide your payment details or any personal details in links attached. When your GP contacts you about the vaccine, they will not ask for payment! #scam #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/suoUIhOqqO — Hackney Police (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MPSHackney) January 5, 2021

Waltham Forest Council have also issued a statement, saying they had been "alerted to a believable text scam advising residents that they're eligible to apply for the vaccine".

They add that these scams will ask for your name, address, date of birth and card payment details.

The URL which takes you through to the fake NHS website is: www.uk-application-form.com, and should be avoided at all costs.

The public are being warned to watch out for the scam. Picture: Getty

This warning from authorities comes just days after another scam surfaced, following Boris Johnson's announcement that England would be entering into another national lockdown.

These are fake messages, claiming to be from HM Revenue and Customs, offering people £240 to help them through lockdown.

HMRC have since said: "HMRC will never offer a tax refund by text, email or phone."

They added: "One way to check whether you are due a rebate is to log into your Personal Tax Account."

