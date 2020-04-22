Brits offered £625 to take part in coronavirus vaccine trials

By Polly Foreman

The government has announced that UK coronavirus vaccine trials will start this Thursday (23 April).

Members of the public are being asked to volunteer to take part in Covid-19 vaccine trials, and they could be paid up to £625.

Teams from The University of Oxford and Imperial College, London, are looking for "healthy volunteers" for their trials, with Professor Sarah Gilbert, from the Oxford Jenner Institute team telling Sky News that she hoped "up to 500 people" would volunteer.

Read more: Expert claims we should be washing towels every two uses to limit Coronavirus spread

The Imperial College NHS Trust are looking for healthy volunteers to participate in a #COVID19 #vaccine trial, for which they will receive up to £190-£625 reimbursement for time, travel and contribution to the trial. (1/2) — Imperial Medicine (@ImperialMed) April 21, 2020

Anyone who is healthy and between the ages of 18 and 55 can volunteer for the trials, which will take place at Imperial College, London, University Hospital Southampton, and Bristol Children’s Vaccine Centre.

Those wishing to take part in London must live in the west, south west or north west of the capital.

Vaccine trials will beging tomorrow (stock image). Picture: Getty

The University of Oxford has published guidelines on who and who cannot take part, which you can read here.

In a press conference yesterday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that human trials of the vaccines will begin on Thursday (23 April).

He said: "Oxford and Imperial are making rapid progress and we will do everything in our power to support them".

Matt Hancock announced that human trials will begin this Thursday. Picture: PA

The Health Secretary also said that £22million and £20million had been given to Imperial and Oxford's efforts respectively.

He added: "In normal times this would take years [to develop], and I'm very proud of the work done so far.

"Nothing about this process is certain, vaccine developing is trial and error, it's the nature of how they are developed."

NOW READ:

Government reveals full list of key workers who will be tested for coronavirus