7,000 weddings at risk of cancellation following confusion over Government guidelines

Weddings for thousands of couples could be called off. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Misunderstandings over the Government's roadmap out of lockdown have left many couple's weddings in jeopardy.

When Boris Johnson announced the Government's roadmap out of lockdown, couples looking to get married rejoiced as it appeared they could go ahead with plans from April 12.

As part of step two of lockdown easing, there will be more flexibility on life events, including weddings.

In the official guidelines, they state that from April 12, weddings will be able to go ahead with up to 15 guests.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson says England will 'not go back' to lockdown as he unveils 'irreversible' roadmap

Weddings can go ahead from April 12 with up to 15 guests, but only at certain venues. Picture: Getty

However, around 7,000 weddings are now believed to be at risk as it is revealed these conditions apply only to weddings being conducted in places of worship, public buildings and outdoor spaces.

A massive seven in ten couples usually choose alternative venues.

Church weddings will be allowed to go ahead from April. Picture: Getty

The UK Weddings Taskforce have said that weddings taking place at any other venues will not be allowed to take place until May 17.

At this point, the guidelines state that up to 30 people will be allowed to attend "significant life events".

Weddings taking place outside can also go ahead from April. Picture: Getty

The confusion over the specifics of weddings has left thousands of couples either cancelling or postponing their nuptials.

The UK Weddings Taskforce have put the misunderstanding down to inconsistencies in the Government's guidelines.

They said: "We believe the Government should honour the reasonable assumptions made by couples, venues, suppliers and their own registrars.”

READ NOW: When can driving lessons resume under new lockdown rules?