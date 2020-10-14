What is a circuit-break lockdown?

14 October 2020, 12:29

What is a circuit-break lockdown?
What is a circuit-break lockdown? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What is a circuit-break lockdown and is the UK going into one?

Northern Ireland announced on Wednesday, October 14, they would be going into a circuit-break lockdown in order to delay the spread of COVID-19.

This comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced mounting pressure to use a circuit-breaker in England.

But what is a circuit-break lockdown, how long does it last, and where are they?

What is a circuit-break lockdown?

A circuit-break refers to a short lockdown with a set duration, lasting two to three weeks.

The idea of a circuit-break lockdown is to 'reset' the increase in infection rates and stop the spread of COVID-19.

They usually mean schools, universities and workplaces can remain open, while the hospitality sector closes.

However, this is subject to the regulations bought in by Government.

Northern Ireland have gone into a circuit-break lockdown
Northern Ireland have gone into a circuit-break lockdown. Picture: Getty

Is the UK using a circuit-break lockdown?

Northern Ireland have announced from Monday October 19 they will be going into a circuit-breaker.

First Minister Arlene Foster announced the plans on Wednesday, October 14, explaining that schools will close for two weeks, while restaurants will be limited to takeaway services only.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure to put England in a circuit-break lockdown following a spike in cases.

However, the PM has refused the measures, and instead this week announced the three tier system to simplify lockdown restrictions across the country.

