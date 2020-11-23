What tier will I be in after lockdown?

What tier will you be in after lockdown ends? Picture: PA/Getty

By Alice Dear

When will the new tiers be announced, which one will I be in after lockdown and what are the rules?

Lockdown is set to end in England on December 2, following a month of strict COVID rules.

Boris Johnson will be announcing plans for the coming month in his speech today, but it is believed England will be returning to a tier system.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson set to announce families can meet this Christmas in 'festive bubbles'

England will be returning to the three tier system after lockdown. Picture: PA

The three tier system will set out the rules in each area depending on infection rates, with more areas believed to be being put into Tier 3 this time round.

But what tier will you be in when lockdown ends and when will be find out?

What tier will I be in after lockdown?

At the moment, the tiers each area of England will be put in after lockdown has not been announced.

The decision will depend on infection rates in the area.

When will we find out which tier we're in?

Boris Johnson will be addressing the nation today, but we won't find out which tier each area is in until Thursday, December 26.

Non-essential shops are believed to be reopening across all tiers. Picture: Getty

What will the rules be in each tier?

At the moment, the rules in each tier have not yet been confirmed.

However, it is believed the regulations in Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 will be the same as before, but with some changes.

For example, it has been reported all shops across England will remain open, even in the strictest areas.

The new three tier system will be announced on Thursday. Picture: Getty

These were the three tier rules before lockdown came into place to give you an idea of the rules:

Tier 1 - Medium

For people in the 'medium' tier, which is the majority of England, the lockdown rules include the rule of six as well as a 10pm curfew for the hospitality sector.

Tier 2 - High

If your area falls into tier 2, or 'high', the same rules apply, but the Government is also banning any interactions between households or support bubbles indoors.

The rule of six will remain for these areas outdoors, where the virus struggles to spread.

Tier 3 - Very High

Tier 3 applies to areas in England where the virus is transmitting rapidly and where the NHS is at risk of being overwhelmed.

In these areas, no social mixing will be allowed indoors or outdoors.

Pubs and bars will also be closing in areas marked as 'very high'.

Schools and universities will stay open in all these areas.

READ NOW: What time is Boris Johnson speaking today?