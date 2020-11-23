What time is Boris Johnson speaking today? Prime Minister to make announcement today

23 November 2020, 13:05

Boris Johnson will address the nation today
Boris Johnson will address the nation today. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Boris Johnson's next announcement will happen today where the Prime Minister will be confirming COVID rules for Christmas.

Boris Johnson will address the nation today in a highly anticipated speech regarding the end of lockdown, Christmas restrictions and the tier system.

The Prime Minister is believed to be announcing a relaxation of COVID restrictions over five days of Christmas in order to allow families to spend the festive season together.

READ MORE: Dr Hilary claims it's too early for a Christmas lockdown decision

The Prime Minister will lay out plans for the festive period
The Prime Minister will lay out plans for the festive period. Picture: PA

However, England is said to be returning to a tier system when lockdown ends on December 2.

What time is Boris Johnson speaking today?

Boris Johnson is expected to address the House of Commons today at 3:30PM.

This will be followed by a press conference held at Downing Street at 7PM.

The Prime Minister is expected to announce five days of relaxed rules for the Christmas period
The Prime Minister is expected to announce five days of relaxed rules for the Christmas period. Picture: PA

When will tiers be announced?

While we will be getting most of the information regarding the lead up to Christmas and beyond today, we will have to wait a few days longer to find out which tiers we are all in.

The tiers of each area will be announced on Thursday, December 26.

READ NOW: Boris Johnson set to announce families can meet this Christmas in 'festive bubbles'

