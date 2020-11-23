What time is Boris Johnson speaking today? Prime Minister to make announcement today

Boris Johnson will address the nation today. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Boris Johnson's next announcement will happen today where the Prime Minister will be confirming COVID rules for Christmas.

Boris Johnson will address the nation today in a highly anticipated speech regarding the end of lockdown, Christmas restrictions and the tier system.

The Prime Minister is believed to be announcing a relaxation of COVID restrictions over five days of Christmas in order to allow families to spend the festive season together.

READ MORE: Dr Hilary claims it's too early for a Christmas lockdown decision

The Prime Minister will lay out plans for the festive period. Picture: PA

However, England is said to be returning to a tier system when lockdown ends on December 2.

What time is Boris Johnson speaking today?

Boris Johnson is expected to address the House of Commons today at 3:30PM.

This will be followed by a press conference held at Downing Street at 7PM.

The Prime Minister is expected to announce five days of relaxed rules for the Christmas period. Picture: PA

When will tiers be announced?

While we will be getting most of the information regarding the lead up to Christmas and beyond today, we will have to wait a few days longer to find out which tiers we are all in.

The tiers of each area will be announced on Thursday, December 26.

READ NOW: Boris Johnson set to announce families can meet this Christmas in 'festive bubbles'