Which parts of Wales are in lockdown and what are the most recent rules?

Three more counties in Wales will be placed under local lockdown from today (Monday 28 September) - here are the latest rules.

A number of areas in Wales have been placed under local lockdown, with three more set to join them this evening.

Neath Port Talbot, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan will all face tighter restrictions from 6pm on Monday 28 September.

This comes after rules came into force in Cardiff and Swansea yesterday, and will mean that half of the nation's 22 local authority areas will be under local lockdowns.

Almost 2 million people in Wales are now under local lockdown, in response to a sharp rise in the rate of infection.

Vale of Glamorgan council leader Neil Moore said, according to the BBC: "We have taken a decision today for early and preventative action.

"One of the main reasons for this is that the sooner we stop the increase in transmission, the sooner the restrictions can be lifted.

"We must now all work together to make that possible."

Neath Port Talbot council leader Rob Jones added: "These restrictions are being imposed to protect public health, to protect you and your loved ones, and to stop people dying.

"Rates are much higher in local authority areas which border our county borough but we are now seeing rising rates here in Neath Port Talbot.

"We need the help of everyone across Neath Port Talbot to prevent the increasing spread of coronavirus and to bring the infection rates back down."

What places are under lockdown in Wales?

Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Merthyr Tydfil, Newport and Rhondda Cynon Taf are all under lockdown, as well as Llanelli in Carmarthenshire.

Cardiff and Swansea both went into lockdown at 6pm yesterday, while Neath Port Talbot, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan will all go under lockdown at 6pm today.



What are the Welsh lockdown rules?

The rules mean that extended households must come to an end and people must not leave or enter the council boundaries without a good reason.

Reasons include work (if they cannot work from home), chool, care-giving, or buying food or medical supplies.



