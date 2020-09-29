Will gyms close again?

By Alice Dear

As lockdown measures tighten across the UK, will gyms be forced to close again?

A surge in coronavirus cases across the UK has meant more lockdown measures across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced changes to the rules on mandatory face coverings as well as a curfew for pubs, cafes, bars and restaurants across England.

But will gyms be effected by the new rules?

As it currently stands, gyms are allowed to remain open as long as the establishment is COVID-safe.

Gyms were forced to close across the UK back in March when lockdown was first announced, but reopened on July 25 to the public.

The new rule announced by Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock of the 'rule of six' do not apply to gyms as it does not count as a "social setting".

What are the new lockdown rules for England?

On September 22, Boris Johnson announced the following changes to lockdown rules in England:

- You should work from home if your job allows so

- From Thursday, pubs, bars and restaurants must offer table service only, except for takeaways

- Pubs, bars and restaurants must close at 10PM

- Face coverings must be worn by users of taxis, staff in retail settings and staff and customers in indoor hospitality – exception for people seated to eat or drink

- In retail, tourism and leisure sectors, COVID-19 guidelines will become legal obligations – could see fines or be closed if rules are breached

- Maximum of 15 people can attend a wedding and receptions

- Maximum of 30 people can attend a funeral

- Rule of six extended to all adult indoor team sports

- Tighter penalties for those breaking the rules

