Covid guidelines around isolation: What are the rules?

15 November 2021, 10:22 | Updated: 15 November 2021, 10:26

Here's when you need to self-isolate in the UK
Here's when you need to self-isolate in the UK. Picture: Alamy

Self-isolation rules: When do I have to isolate and what are the Covid rules in the UK?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It was recently reported that government ministers could soon scrap the legal requirement to stay home if you test positive for coronavirus.

According to The Telegraph, as early as March next year Covid would be treated just like the flu, with the focus on tackling local outbreaks and protecting hospitals and care homes.

But what are the rules around isolating in the UK at the moment? Here’s what we know…

You must self isolate if you have tested positive for coronavirus
You must self isolate if you have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images

When do I need to self-isolate in the UK?

According to the government website, you must self-isolate straight away and get a PCR test if you have any of the three main symptoms of COVID-19:

  • a high temperature
  • a new, continuous cough
  • a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

You should also self-isolate if you have tested positive for coronavirus or someone you live with has symptoms or tested positive, and if you have been contacted by NHS Test and Trace or the NHS COVID-19 app.

If you have been on holiday outside of the UK, you may need to quarantine when you get back home. Check what the rules are at Gov.uk.

When do I not need to self-isolate?

You do not need to self isolate if you live with has symptoms of COVID-19, or has tested positive for COVID-19, if you are fully vaccinated.

This means if you have had your final dose of the vaccine more than two weeks ago then you no longer have to isolate.

You also don’t need to isolate if you're under 18 years, taking part in a COVID-19 vaccine trial or are not able to get vaccinated for medical reasons.

But if you’ve been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid, you should still get a PCR test.

The self isolation rules may change next year
The self isolation rules may change next year. Picture: Getty Images

How do I self-isolate?

If you test positive for Covid, you must stay indoors for ten full days.

This may be longer if you get symptoms while self-isolating or your symptoms don’t go away.

You mustn’t leave your home for work, school or to go to the shops.

You should get food and medicine delivered and shouldn’t have anyone else in your home unless they are providing care.

Find out more information on the Gov.uk website.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Why Kate Middleton wore three poppies on Remembrance Sunday

The poignant reason Kate Middleton wore three poppies on Remembrance Sunday

Royals

Children taken to hospital by ambulance after ceiling collapses at Rosemead Preparatory School in Dulwich

UK & World

Sweden: Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after children 'thrown from window of flat'

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Jake Edwards kissed Booka Nile at a NYE party

Married at First Sight Australia's Jake Edwards KISSED co-star Booka Nile in shock scandal

TV & Movies

Gordon, Gino and Fred fans are baffled by Gino's annoucnement

Gordon, Gino and Fred fans heartbroken after star claims Road Trip is cancelled

TV & Movies

We don't yet know when Adele's interview with Oprah will be available to watch in the UK

How can you watch the Adele Oprah interview in the UK?

Celebrities

A woman has been left furious by her sister's baby name choice

‘My sister stole my baby name and is refusing to change it’

Lifestyle

Is Aljaz leaving Strictly?

Is Aljaz leaving Strictly Come Dancing?

TV & Movies

Christine McGuinness has opened up about her diagnosis

Christine McGuinness reveals she has been diagnosed as autistic

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing an autumnal outfit on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her brown leather-look skirt from Zara

Celebrities

Georgia and Liam had a bitter break up on MAFS

Married At First Sight Australia star Georgia Fairweather opens up on shock fall out with Liam Cooper

TV & Movies

Snow is heading for the UK

UK weather: Snow could hit Britain in days with ‘freezing fog’ on its way
Argos are selling half Christmas trees, perfect for avoiding nasty falls and accidents

Argos is selling half Christmas trees, perfect for parents of mischievous pets and children

Lifestyle

First look at harrowing I'm A Celebrity tasks including platform hanging over quarry

I'm A Celebrity 2021: New pictures show terrifying trials being built for upcoming series

TV & Movies

Alana Lister starred on MAFS Australia earlier this year

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Alana Lister is unrecognisable months after show

TV & Movies

Will there be a white Christmas this year?

Will we have a white Christmas this year? Odds slashed as temperatures plummet

Lifestyle

Aldi's Christmas advert is hiding 'savage' dig at M&S over Cuthbert the Caterpillar

Aldi's Christmas advert is hiding 'savage' dig at M&S over Cuthbert the Caterpillar

Christmas

A man has been fined for breaking a dog walking rule

Dog owner fined £600 for failing to have his pet microchipped

Lifestyle