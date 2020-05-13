Demand for home cleaners surges following government's easing of lockdown restrictions

13 May 2020, 12:58 | Updated: 13 May 2020, 13:03

Cleaners are in high demand at the moment
Cleaners are in high demand at the moment. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Thousands of families are allowed to request domestic help in the home, according to Boris Johnson's new guidelines.

Online searches for booking a home cleaner has skyrocketed following the Government's easing of lockdown restrictions, which allows cleaners to return to work.

Thousands of middle class families have been booking new cleaners and contacting their pre-lockdown ones re-requesting their serviced, report the Mail Online.

READ MORE: Simple cleaning hack makes dirty trainers look brand new for only £1

Since Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now announced families are allowed to have domestic help back in the home, thousands have been requesting cleaners, chefs, nannies and more return to work in their homes.

Official guidance published on Monday May 11 stated that "meter readers, plumbers, cleaners, cooks and surveyors" are allowed to work in homes. 

This is great news for those who work as cleaners, as work halted for them when lockdown was enforced on March 23rd and many would've been self-employed and ineligible for any financial help during this time.

However, guidelines state that any domestic help won't be allowed in a property if they're displaying any Coronavirus Symptoms, or if any of the household members aren't in good health.

They can also still work for those aged 70 and over, specified the guidance.

The guidance given says that those workers should still socially distance from those living in the house and also open the windows for ventilation.

However, they won't have to wear any personal protective equipment when doing their job as this will help reserve gear for any health and care workers.

When domestic workers are visiting the home, all doors should be left open to minimise contact.

