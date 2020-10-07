When is the Draconid meteor shower this month and how can you watch it?

7 October 2020, 16:20

This is when and how you can see the annual Draconid meteor shower
This is when and how you can see the annual Draconid meteor shower. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

This is when and how you can see the annual Draconid meteor shower.

If you and your family love stargazing, you won't want to miss the Draconid meteor shower.

And with the annual event set to peak this week, there's no better time to look up to the skies.

Here's everything you need to know about the Draconid meteor shower:

What is the Draconid meteor shower?

The Draconid meteor shower is an annual phenomena which occurs every October.

The shower is named after the constellation Draco, which means Dragon, and is made up from the debris left by the comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner.

It is the first of two annual meteor showers occurring in October, with the second being the Orionids, which will be visible later in the month.

The Draconid meteor shower is an annual event
The Draconid meteor shower is an annual event. Picture: Getty

When is the Draconid meteor shower?

The Draconid meteor shower will last from October 2 to October 16.

However, for your best chance to get a look, the peak days are Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8.

How can I watch the Draconid meteor shower?

American Meteor Society member Robert Lunsford said that the shower is often faint, so is best to view from rural areas with clear skies.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Scotland: Students preparing for National 5s have 2021 exams cancelled

UK & World

Coronavirus: 900 jobs at three airports to go as furlough scheme ends

UK & World

Coronavirus: UK records another 14,162 COVID-19 cases

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Harry Potter fans can visit the town of their favourite Quidditch team

Harry Potter fans can visit 'honorary Quidditch towns' in the UK and Ireland

Lifestyle

Gucci is selling a green plastic lunchbox for a whopping £2,210

Gucci is selling a green plastic lunchbox for a whopping £2,210

Fashion

Gareth Pierce is starring as Todd Grimshaw in Coronation Street

Coronation Street’s new Todd Grimshaw doesn't want to 'impersonate' axed Bruno Langley

TV & Movies

Monopoly now has an Elf version

New Elf Monopoly is launching in time for Christmas

Lifestyle

Maxine and Jacob are now parents to nine children

Couple who adopted four children give birth to quadruplets just months later

Lifestyle

The woman's grandma asked for a weekly babysitting fee (stock images)

Mum furious after grandma demands weekly babysitting fee

Lifestyle