Drivers could now face £200 fine for touching phones as roads get HD cameras

The government is clamping down on motorists who use their phone behind the wheel (stock images). Picture: Getty

Britain's roads are cracking down on drivers who use their mobile phone at the wheel

Drivers who touch their phone while driving could now face a £200 fine if caught by one of the newly-installed HD cameras on Britain's roads.

The government is cracking down on the loophole in the law against speaking on a mobile while driving, that allows people to use phones to text, scroll and take photos.

Read more: This Morning fans fuming as ITV show is cancelled again today

In addition, drivers can be fined for using their mobile as a Sat Nav - if they touch the screen while on the move.

Scrolling through photos and drafting messages will soon be illegal (stock image). Picture: Getty

The new rule could also see motorists hit by six points on their license.

Despite calls from MPs, The Department Of Transport has refused to impose rules against handsfree devices.

Currently, police can prosecute drivers caught making or sending communication such as calls, WhatsApp, texts and email.

Read more: UK weather: Met office issues ‘danger to life’ warning as 'flying debris' and floods set to batter Britain

However, there is a loophole in the law that allows drivers to draft texts or emails, scroll through photos and look at music.

But the Department of Transport is now closing that loophole by revising legislation so that any driver caught using a phone in any way behind the wheel could face prosecution.

Making calls on a hand-held phone is already illegal (stock image). Picture: Getty

The new laws are expected to be put in place in Spring 2020.

RAC road safety spokesman Simon Williams has warned that tightening the rules on phone use is "only as powerful as the level of enforcement".

He said: "In the absence of technology being used to catch offenders, the decline in the number of road police officers means there is a much lesser chance of being caught in person today than there was 10 years ago."