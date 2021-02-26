Eat Out To Help Out scheme could be brought back by Rishi Sunak

The Eat Out To Help Out scheme was introduced last August. Picture: PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

The Chancellor is reportedly considering discounts for pubs and restaurants this summer.

After Boris Johnson revealed his plan to reopen pubs and restaurants from April 12, it’s been reported the Eat Out To Help Out scheme could return.

The program was originally launched back in August at the end of the second national lockdown and gave everyone up to £10 off a meal eaten out in a restaurant, pub or cafe.

According to the Daily Mail, Rishi Sunak is considering bringing back EOTHO in next week's Budget in a bid to boost the economy.

The publication claims the Chancellor is set to lay out his 'giveaway Budget' on March 3, which could also include reducing the price of alcohol in pubs, bars and restaurants.

Rishi Sunak is reportedly considering bringing back the Help Out To Eat Out scheme. Picture: PA Images

And now more than 300 major restaurant groups have signed a campaign - started by Deliveroo CEO Will Shu - to bring it back.

Read More: Government urged to offer £150 shopping vouchers to Brits to kick-start high street

With thousands hospitality businesses left struggling by the Covid-19 pandemic, campaigners believe the scheme would be hugely beneficial.

Elsewhere, Treasury experts are also looking at whether High Street vouchers could be given out to encourage people to get back to the shops, says the report.

The reduction in VAT for the hospitality sector is also thought to be extended to the summer, along with the furlough scheme which was brought in back in April.

This comes days after the think tank Resolution Foundation urged the Government to offer vouchers for people to kick-start the high street.

They have suggested adults should receive £150 in vouchers while children should be given £75.

Their report reads: "These vouchers could be spent in physical non-food retail, where there is more likelihood that consumption is likely to re-bound more slowly than in other services such as pubs and restaurants.

"This is likely to be the case, with more survey respondents reporting plans to increase their spending on restaurants and pubs after the pandemic than decrease spending.

"But roughly equal proportions of respondents suggesting they would increase or decrease their spending on clothes and other retail.

"This temporary voucher scheme would slow but not halt the longer-term trend towards online retail."

Now Read: MPs call on Boris Johnson to make June 21 a bank holiday to celebrate end of all restrictions