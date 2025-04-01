Eurostar Flash Sale 2025: Start and end dates, destinations, ticket prices and refund policy explained

1 April 2025, 17:13

Eurostar Flash Sale 2025: Start and end dates, destinations, ticket prices and refund policy explained. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Looking to book a budget city break this spring? Eurostar's Flash Sale 2025 is offering tickets for just £35.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eurostar has launched its latest flash sale, offering budget-friendly trips to a string of popular destinations for as little as £35.

Travellers hoping to get away for a sunny city break better act fast as the train company is selling the bargain tickets for a handful of routes on selected dates this week.

So whether you want to cycle next to the canals in Amsterdam, devour hot croissants outside a cafe in Paris or savour Belgian chocolate in Brussels, now is the time to plan your next cheap and cheerful escape.

From start and end dates, to ticket prices and destinations, here's everything we know about Eurostar's flash sale 2025.

Eurostar launches £35 flash sale with trains to Paris, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and more.
Eurostar launches £35 flash sale with trains to Paris, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and more. Picture: Getty

When does the Eurostar Flash Sale 2025 start?

Eurostar's 2025 flash sale has already started!

The eye-wateringly cheap tickets went live on 1st April 2025 at 9am.

Travel has to fall between 23rd April 2025 and 9th July 2025, inclusive of those dates, to qualify for the budget deal so make sure your route and dates match accordingly.

Cheap tickets are available to Paris, from London.
Cheap tickets are available to Paris, from London. Picture: Getty

When does the Eurostar Flash Sale 2025 end?

If a budget city break is on your agenda this year, you need to get booking as fast as you can.

The Eurostar Flash Sale 2025 ends on 3rd April 2025 at 10:59pm.

You don't need a promo code to access the incredible deals, simply book travel via the Eurostar website from London to one of the destinations included to access the hot spring deal.

Customers can bag a one-way ticket to Amsterdam for the budget price.
Customers can bag a one-way ticket to Amsterdam for the budget price. Picture: Getty

Where can you go with Eurostar Flash Sale?

The Eurostar Flash Sale 2025 only applies to selected routes, stated on the official website.

For just £35, you can snap up a one-way ticket in Eurostar Standard between:

  • London St Pancras International and Paris Gare du Nord
  • London St Pancras International and Brussels-Midi/Zuid
  • London St Pancras International and Lille Europe
  • London St Pancras International and Rotterdam Centraal
  • London St Pancras International and Amsterdam Centraal
Belgium's capital city Brussels is on the list.
Belgium's capital city Brussels is on the list. Picture: Getty

What is the Eurostar Flash Sale refund policy?

As expected, there are some dates that aren't available in the Eurostar Flash Sale 2025 and you will have to be flexible with your timings.

If you do book tickets and your plans change, the train company do have a refund policy.

The website states:

"Tickets are refundable seven days or more before the date of departure for a fee. The fee is £/€25 per person for each individual leg of the trip, and £/€50 per person for a full refund of a return ticket.

"Tickets are non-refundable:

a) less than seven days before the date and time of departure, and/or

b) if the ticket has been exchanged less than seven days before the departure date to a new, later departure date.

"If you claim a refund for a single leg of a return ticket, the refund will be calculated taking into account any discount for a return ticket (compared to two single leg tickets) that you may have received at the time of purchasing the return ticket."

More information on Eurostar's terms and conditions can be found here.

