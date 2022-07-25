Eurovision 2023 to be held in UK on behalf of Ukraine

By Naomi Bartram

The UK will host the Eurovision song contest in 2023 on behalf of Ukraine.

Next year's Eurovision Song Contest will be held in the UK, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has confirmed.

Ukraine won the 2022 competition after Kalush Orchestra impressed with their song Stephania.

And while this would normally mean the country would host the event in 2023, the Russian invasion means it's not safe to do so.

As Sam Ryder for the UK was the runner up this year, the UK has been invited to act as a host for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.

Ukraine won the Eurovision song contest in 2022. Picture: Alamy

The show is now on the hunt for the perfect city for the event to be held in.

As the winning country in 2022, Ukraine will automatically qualify for the Grand Final of the 2023, as well as the so-called ‘Big 5’ - which financially contribute the most towards the contest - France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The Eurovision Song Contest’s Executive Supervisor, Martin Österdahl said: “We’re exceptionally grateful that the BBC has accepted to stage the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK in 2023.

“The BBC has taken on hosting duties for other winning countries on four previous occasions.

“Continuing in this tradition of solidarity, we know that next year’s Contest will showcase the creativity and skill of one of Europe’s most experienced public broadcasters whilst ensuring this year’s winners, Ukraine, are celebrated and represented throughout the event.”

A statement from BBC director general Tim Davie posted on Twitter read: "It is a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Being asked to host the largest and most complex music competition in the world is a great privilege.

Sam Ryder was runner up of Eurovision 2022. Picture: Alamy

"The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity.

"The BBC will now begin the process to find a Host City to partner with us on delivering one of the most exciting events to come to the UK in 2023."

Following the announcement, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries shared a picture of the Eurovision logo showing the Ukrainian flag and the British flag side by side inside a heart.

She said: "This is Ukraine's Eurovision and it's an absolute privilege and honour for the UK to be supporting our friends".