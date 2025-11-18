Exact date 'Arctic air' to blast UK with snow and ice as weather warnings issued

18 November 2025, 13:12

The Met Office has forecast snow and ice this week.
The Met Office has forecast snow and ice this week. Picture: Alamy/The Met Office

By Claire Blackmore

The Met Office has forecast a four-day Arctic blast to kick off winter's first cold snap – here's when and where the 'Siberian snow' will fall.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An ‘Arctic air mass’ is set to blast the UK with below-freezing temperatures this week as forecasters predict chilly lows and winter's first snow fall.

Brits can expect widespread frost, icy roads and up to eight inches of snow across two days, along with plummeting lows of -11C, according to weather experts.

North East, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber have already been hit with bitter conditions, along with northern and central Scotland, with snow expected to fall as far south as Oxfordshire.

Today, rain, sleet and icy patches have been predicted across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern and western parts of England and Wales, causing "difficult, slippery conditions".

On Monday, many areas were placed under an amber cold weather alert, which runs all the way through to 8am on Saturday morning.

A yellow "cold-health alert" has also been rolled out for the rest of England between 12pm on Monday until 8am on Saturday.

Experts warned the next few days will be "markedly colder", with snow and ice on the agenda for much of the UK.

Travel delays, dangerous driving conditions, icy roads, power cuts, and road closures are all being anticipated in the coming days.

Over-65s, vulnerable people and those with health conditions are being encouraged to stay warm as the cold weather could pose a threat to life.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill explained the cold snap is coming from Siberia, swirling towards the UK over the Arctic Ocean.

He said: "There is an area of low pressure that’s pushing its way southwards as we go through Tuesday night and into Wednesday, and that’s bringing the focus for that burst of showery rain, with a bit of sleet, bit of hill snow mixed in, but a lot of that is going to be clearing away towards the south as we go through the morning.

"I’m not sure how much wintry stuff we’re going to see across the southern areas, mostly just falling as rain. Then once that clears away, we just have this brisk northerly wind that’s piling down, the Arctic air coming through. And because of the direction that that wind is coming from, it’s really pivotal to where we see further showery bursts of rain, sleet and snow.

"So yes, northern parts of Scotland seeing plenty, and also down the eastern side of England and eastern Scotland as well – plenty of these rain, sleet and snow showers.

"Watch out for some brisk winds, particularly towards the west, could be close to gales through both Wednesday and Thursday. That will add to the cold feel for many places, too."

The cold snap is expected to cause dangerous driving conditions.
The cold snap is expected to cause dangerous driving conditions. Picture: Alamy

Met Office Chief Forecaster Neil Armstrong spoke of the freezing cold conditions this week, saying: "Cold Arctic air from the north is firmly in charge of the UK’s weather, bringing the first notable cold snap of this autumn and giving an early taste of winter weather.

"As a result, winter hazards are likely through the next few days, with snow and ice a particular hazard, and the coldest conditions likely on Wednesday and Thursday. Wintry showers will affect areas exposed to the brisk northerly wind, in particular Northern Ireland, southwest Wales, southwest England, northeast England and across the northern half of Scotland.

"Whilst not all places will see lying snow, where showers are most frequent accumulations of 2-5 cm will be possible. On higher ground in Scotland, 15-20 cm could accumulate, and potentially as much as 15-25 cm over the North York Moors and Yorkshire Wolds.”In addition to snow, ice will be an ongoing hazard, particularly overnight in the coming days."

He added: "Temperatures are well below average for the time of year and could get as low as -11°C in rural parts of Scotland on Thursday night, with daytime temperatures generally in low single figures for many. With clear skies, overnight ice could create some particularly tricky travel conditions."

Snow could fall as far south as Oxfordshire.
Snow could fall as far south as Oxfordshire. Picture: Alamy

Talking through the chilly weather towards the end of the week, experts said that Thursday night into Friday is expected to be a "particularly chilly night".

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley also chimed in on the snowfall, explaining high pressure to the northwest would "drive a cold northerly flow from the Arctic", bringing "much colder conditions than of late".

He continued: "There will be widespread frosts across the UK, with temperatures dipping as low as -7C in places next week, and daytime temperatures staying in single figures across the country.

"Couple this with a brisk northerly wind, and there will be a marked wind chill. This will be a notable change in our weather after a prolonged spell of above-average temperatures.

"There will be a risk of wintry hazards, such as snow and ice."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jack Osbourne became visibly emotional as spoke about dad Ozzy's death.

I'm A Celeb's Jack Osbourne breaks down as he opens up about dad Ozzy’s tragic death

TV & Movies

Sharon was just 18 when she met 22-year-old Ozzy, then the frontman of Black Sabbath

Sharon Osbourne tells epic story of how she met and fell in love with Ozzy

Showbiz

Jack Osbourne opened up about his grief following Ozzy's death.

Jack Osbourne recalls heartbreaking moment he discovered dad Ozzy had died

Showbiz

The new series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! kicked off in spectacular style on Sunday night — and it didn’t take long for things to get messy.

I'm a Celebrity: Kelly Brook tackles 'disgusting' first Bushtucker Trial on first night

Showbiz

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Tell Jamie and Amanda about your Christmas

Jamie and Amanda want to know about YOUR Christmas! How to get in touch

Kelly Brook was among the first five celebrities to take part in the show's opening trial

I'm a Celebrity First Look: Kelly Brook, Martin Kemp and Shona McGarty parachute into jungle

Showbiz

Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston switch on Christmas

Heart officially switches on Christmas! How to listen

Among the many tributes the Osbourne received, one stood out above all: a hand-delivered letter from King Charles himself.

Sharon Osbourne reveals King Charles' incredible gesture after husband Ozzy's death

Showbiz

Jennifer Anniston has opened up about Matthew Perry's death

Jennifer Aniston opens up about Matthew Perry’s death: "It was so shocking"

Showbiz

I'm A Celeb's Shona has landed in Brisbane ahead of this year's series.

I’m A Celeb's Shona McGarty reveals emotional reason she said 'yes' to jungle

TV & Movies

Joe Wilkinson and Keira Knightley star in Waitrose's new Christmas advert.

Waitrose's 2025 Christmas advert sees Keira Knightley fall head over heels for unlikely star

Showbiz

I'm A Celeb execs have changed this year's format.

I'm A Celebrity reveals major rule change that will shake-up entire show

TV & Movies

Joe and Julia-Ruth's hook-up was exposed this week.

MAFS UK's Joe breaks silence after Julia-Ruth exposes secret off-camera romance

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK is on every night this week.

When is MAFS UK on this week? Final vows and two-part reunion schedule revealed

Married at First Sight

How much is each camp mate being paid for I'm A Celeb?

I'm A Celebrity 2025 cast's wages revealed

I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb is filmed in a working creek.

Where is I'm A Celeb filmed? Jungle camp location revealed

I'm A Celebrity

Lisa Riley is back in the spotlight with her return to Emmerdale as Mandy Dingle and her appearance on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2025.

Lisa Riley facts: I'm a Celeb star's career, age, height, husband and more revealed

Showbiz

Kelly Brook is best known today as a radio host on Heart alongside co-host JK.

Kelly Brook facts: I'm a Celeb star's age, height, husband, career and more

Showbiz

Jack Osbourne has joined fellow celebs in entering the jungle for 2025's series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Jack Osbourne facts: I'm a Celeb star's height, wife, career, family and more

Showbiz

Ruby Wax is back in the spotlight as a contestant on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2025.

Ruby Wax facts: I'm a Celeb star's net worth, husband and mental health career

Showbiz