Exact date 'Arctic air' to blast UK with snow and ice as weather warnings issued

The Met Office has forecast snow and ice this week. Picture: Alamy/The Met Office

By Claire Blackmore

The Met Office has forecast a four-day Arctic blast to kick off winter's first cold snap – here's when and where the 'Siberian snow' will fall.

An ‘Arctic air mass’ is set to blast the UK with below-freezing temperatures this week as forecasters predict chilly lows and winter's first snow fall.

Brits can expect widespread frost, icy roads and up to eight inches of snow across two days, along with plummeting lows of -11C, according to weather experts.

North East, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber have already been hit with bitter conditions, along with northern and central Scotland, with snow expected to fall as far south as Oxfordshire.

Today, rain, sleet and icy patches have been predicted across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern and western parts of England and Wales, causing "difficult, slippery conditions".

On Monday, many areas were placed under an amber cold weather alert, which runs all the way through to 8am on Saturday morning.

A yellow "cold-health alert" has also been rolled out for the rest of England between 12pm on Monday until 8am on Saturday.

Experts warned the next few days will be "markedly colder", with snow and ice on the agenda for much of the UK.

Travel delays, dangerous driving conditions, icy roads, power cuts, and road closures are all being anticipated in the coming days.

Over-65s, vulnerable people and those with health conditions are being encouraged to stay warm as the cold weather could pose a threat to life.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill explained the cold snap is coming from Siberia, swirling towards the UK over the Arctic Ocean.

He said: "There is an area of low pressure that’s pushing its way southwards as we go through Tuesday night and into Wednesday, and that’s bringing the focus for that burst of showery rain, with a bit of sleet, bit of hill snow mixed in, but a lot of that is going to be clearing away towards the south as we go through the morning.

"I’m not sure how much wintry stuff we’re going to see across the southern areas, mostly just falling as rain. Then once that clears away, we just have this brisk northerly wind that’s piling down, the Arctic air coming through. And because of the direction that that wind is coming from, it’s really pivotal to where we see further showery bursts of rain, sleet and snow.

"So yes, northern parts of Scotland seeing plenty, and also down the eastern side of England and eastern Scotland as well – plenty of these rain, sleet and snow showers.

"Watch out for some brisk winds, particularly towards the west, could be close to gales through both Wednesday and Thursday. That will add to the cold feel for many places, too."

The cold snap is expected to cause dangerous driving conditions. Picture: Alamy

Met Office Chief Forecaster Neil Armstrong spoke of the freezing cold conditions this week, saying: "Cold Arctic air from the north is firmly in charge of the UK’s weather, bringing the first notable cold snap of this autumn and giving an early taste of winter weather.

"As a result, winter hazards are likely through the next few days, with snow and ice a particular hazard, and the coldest conditions likely on Wednesday and Thursday. Wintry showers will affect areas exposed to the brisk northerly wind, in particular Northern Ireland, southwest Wales, southwest England, northeast England and across the northern half of Scotland.

"Whilst not all places will see lying snow, where showers are most frequent accumulations of 2-5 cm will be possible. On higher ground in Scotland, 15-20 cm could accumulate, and potentially as much as 15-25 cm over the North York Moors and Yorkshire Wolds.”In addition to snow, ice will be an ongoing hazard, particularly overnight in the coming days."

He added: "Temperatures are well below average for the time of year and could get as low as -11°C in rural parts of Scotland on Thursday night, with daytime temperatures generally in low single figures for many. With clear skies, overnight ice could create some particularly tricky travel conditions."

Snow could fall as far south as Oxfordshire. Picture: Alamy

Talking through the chilly weather towards the end of the week, experts said that Thursday night into Friday is expected to be a "particularly chilly night".

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley also chimed in on the snowfall, explaining high pressure to the northwest would "drive a cold northerly flow from the Arctic", bringing "much colder conditions than of late".

He continued: "There will be widespread frosts across the UK, with temperatures dipping as low as -7C in places next week, and daytime temperatures staying in single figures across the country.

"Couple this with a brisk northerly wind, and there will be a marked wind chill. This will be a notable change in our weather after a prolonged spell of above-average temperatures.

"There will be a risk of wintry hazards, such as snow and ice."