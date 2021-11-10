Exact date snow could hit the UK as bookies slash odds on 'coldest November ever'

Snow is expected to fall in the UK later this month (stock images). Picture: Getty

By Heart reporter

UK weather: Brits are being braced for freezing weather this November with snow predicted later in the month.

The start of November has been unusually mild for many of us, but the warmer weather isn't set to carry on for much longer.

Forecasters have predicted that snow and sub-zero temperatures are just around the corner, and bookies have slashed odds on this being the coldest November ever.

As reported by The Sun, temperatures will drop significantly from November 14, with snowfall across the UK expected from that date.

On Wednesday November 17, there is a high probability of snowfall in Scotland, and it's likely to hit the north east of England the following day.

The mercury is expected to drop from November 14 (stock image). Picture: Getty

On November 20, it is highly likely that snow will fall across the UK - with the worst affected areas being Scotland, northern England and the Midlands.

Temperatures will drop to -6C in parts of Scotland and around -1C in England on November 18.

Coral's Harry Aitkenhead said: "We are headed for a big November freeze.

"It's left us with no choice but to significantly slash the odds on this month entering the record books as the coldest eleventh month of the year the UK has ever seen."

The Met Office has stated that there is likely to be a drop in temperature next week, and again at the end of the month.

A spokesperson said: "Remaining changeable and autumnal particularly to the north through the start of this period as low-pressure systems dominate, sometimes accompanied by rain and strong winds.

"Elsewhere while rain is possible at times, drier and brighter conditions are more likely in the south and southeast regions, although some rain will likely reach even here at times.

"A rather cold start to the period will likely be followed by a brief recovery in temperatures, before a further likely trend down later on in the month. Later on in the month there will also be an increasing chance of some wintry conditions, mainly over the higher ground in the north, but with a slight risk to lower levels."