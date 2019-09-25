Brit family 'eaten alive' by nest of '20 false widow spiders'

The spiders invaded the family home. Picture: Getty

The family were bitten by the spiders in their home in Norwich

A family from Norwich were 'eaten alive' by false widow spiders who invaded their home.

Kate Leverett, who has two children, said their home was overrun with a nest full of the spiders - and she made the gruesome discovery after one bit her on her bum.

Read more: Spiders in the UK: What species do we have and are they poisonous?

She told the Daily Star: “I assume I was bitten on Friday night because on Saturday morning I woke up and I felt a bit of a sharp sting on my bottom.

Dozens of the spiders were found in her family home. Picture: Getty

“I asked my husband to take a look at the area and he said it looks a bit red, like a spot, but there wasn’t really anything else to be concerned about.

“Later that day, we went out for dinner and when we returned home, again I said to my husband I feel really sick and asked him to look.”

Kate added that she took herself to A&E as she usually reacts badly to bites, and that her husband checked the house for more spiders - before spotting around 20 on each window in the house.

She added: “In our doorway there was a whole nest of baby spiders, then around 30 mid-size spiders and a couple of adults near our window and my son’s window.

Kate's kids were also bitten by the spiders, with her daughter telling her that a 'funny spot' had appeared on her leg.

In other spider news...

Record-breaking number of spiders are invading British homes - here's why

Britain’s spider bite capital REVEALED with 450 attacks - here's how the rest of the UK ranks

'Miracle' Home Bargains spray promises to BANISH spiders from your home - and it costs just 99p!