Brit family 'eaten alive' by nest of '20 false widow spiders'

25 September 2019, 15:27 | Updated: 25 September 2019, 15:57

The family were bitten by the spiders in their home in Norwich

A family from Norwich were 'eaten alive' by false widow spiders who invaded their home.

Kate Leverett, who has two children, said their home was overrun with a nest full of the spiders - and she made the gruesome discovery after one bit her on her bum.

She told the Daily Star: “I assume I was bitten on Friday night because on Saturday morning I woke up and I felt a bit of a sharp sting on my bottom.

“I asked my husband to take a look at the area and he said it looks a bit red, like a spot, but there wasn’t really anything else to be concerned about.

“Later that day, we went out for dinner and when we returned home, again I said to my husband I feel really sick and asked him to look.”

Kate added that she took herself to A&E as she usually reacts badly to bites, and that her husband checked the house for more spiders - before spotting around 20 on each window in the house.

She added: “In our doorway there was a whole nest of baby spiders, then around 30 mid-size spiders and a couple of adults near our window and my son’s window.

Kate's kids were also bitten by the spiders, with her daughter telling her that a 'funny spot' had appeared on her leg.

