Full list of banks impacted by the Microsoft outage revealed

By Hope Wilson

Which banks are down today? The latest information on banks such as Nationwide, Lloyds, Santander, Metro, Barclays and more as the Microsoft outage continues.

The Microsoft global outage has caused chaos around the world, with flights cancelled and banks affected due to an issue with a botched Crowdstrike update.

Earlier today airlines, railways, banks, media outlets and NHS services in the UK have reported issues with their software, with many users unable to log into their Windows PCs and Microsoft365 applications.

This has led Microsoft share prices to plummet and many of us wonder if our bank has been impacted by the outage. From Nationwide, Santander, Lloyds, HSBC, NatWest, Bank of Scotland and The Co-operative Bank plus more, here is everything we know about their services.

Full list of banks affected by Microsoft outage

Nationwide

Santander

Lloyds

HSBC

NatWest

Metro Bank

Metro Bank took to X, formally known as Twitter, to reveal that some customers may experience issues with their phone lines due to Microsoft being down.

They wrote: "Due to the reported global IT outage we are having problems with our phone lines and you may have trouble getting through. If you need to transact immediately, please use online banking or our mobile app. Some payment services are unavailable due to the wider IT problems."

At the time of writing, other banks such as Barclays, The Co-operative Bank, Bank of Scotland and Halifax have not reported issues.

Banks in Germany, Australia and South Africa have been experiencing difficulties relating to Microsoft being down.

According to Sky, a spokesperson for the Deutsche Kreditwirtschaft financial industry association revealed that German banks were facing disruptions.

Earlier South Africa's Capitec Bank saw significant issues caused by the outage, however their services have now been restored.

Similarly, Australia's largest bank, Commonwealth Bank, were reporting that some customers were unable to transfer money, with National Australia Bank (NAB) and Bendigo also allegedly experiencing difficulties.

Meanwhile users took to X, formally known as Twitter, to state they had issues accessing the NAB as well as other financial institutions.