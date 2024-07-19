Full list of banks impacted by the Microsoft outage revealed

19 July 2024, 11:09

Microsoft outage has affect banks
Microsoft outage has affect banks. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Which banks are down today? The latest information on banks such as Nationwide, Lloyds, Santander, Metro, Barclays and more as the Microsoft outage continues.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Microsoft global outage has caused chaos around the world, with flights cancelled and banks affected due to an issue with a botched Crowdstrike update.

Earlier today airlines, railways, banks, media outlets and NHS services in the UK have reported issues with their software, with many users unable to log into their Windows PCs and Microsoft365 applications.

This has led Microsoft share prices to plummet and many of us wonder if our bank has been impacted by the outage. From Nationwide, Santander, Lloyds, HSBC, NatWest, Bank of Scotland and The Co-operative Bank plus more, here is everything we know about their services.

Which banks are have an outage today caused by Microsoft? Here is the full list revealed.

Microsoft is down across the world
Microsoft is down across the world. Picture: Getty

Full list of banks affected by Microsoft outage

  • Nationwide
  • Santander
  • Lloyds
  • HSBC
  • NatWest
  • Metro Bank

Metro Bank took to X, formally known as Twitter, to reveal that some customers may experience issues with their phone lines due to Microsoft being down.

They wrote: "Due to the reported global IT outage we are having problems with our phone lines and you may have trouble getting through. If you need to transact immediately, please use online banking or our mobile app. Some payment services are unavailable due to the wider IT problems."

At the time of writing, other banks such as Barclays, The Co-operative Bank, Bank of Scotland and Halifax have not reported issues.

Metro Bank have reported issues
Metro Bank have reported issues. Picture: Alamy

Banks in Germany, Australia and South Africa have been experiencing difficulties relating to Microsoft being down.

According to Sky, a spokesperson for the Deutsche Kreditwirtschaft financial industry association revealed that German banks were facing disruptions.

Earlier South Africa's Capitec Bank saw significant issues caused by the outage, however their services have now been restored.

HSBC is reportedly experiencing issues
HSBC is reportedly experiencing issues. Picture: Alamy

Similarly, Australia's largest bank, Commonwealth Bank, were reporting that some customers were unable to transfer money, with National Australia Bank (NAB) and Bendigo also allegedly experiencing difficulties.

Meanwhile users took to X, formally known as Twitter, to state they had issues accessing the NAB as well as other financial institutions.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Supermarkets have been affected by the Microsoft outage

Full list of supermarkets affected by the Microsoft outage

Will my pay be affected by the Microsoft outage?

How your pay and wages could be affected by global IT outage

The latest on UK flight cancellations and delays due to Microsoft outage

Full list of UK flight cancellations and delays today due to Microsoft outage

Rapist Alastair Nicolson jailed for violent attacks on women and underage girl

UK & World

Two large oil tankers collide and catch fire near Singapore

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Bucks The

Astrologist reveals the zodiac signs affected by this weekend's Buck Moon

Lifestyle

Simone Biles' family life explained from siblings to parents

Simone Biles family life explained from adoptive parents to biological mum and siblings

Showbiz

Here's what we're trying and buying this summer!

Summer 2024 Top Picks: What we're trying and buying

Shopping

Maya Jama wearing a bikini, sexy red cut out dress and a pink mini dress

Maya Jama's age, height, net worth, ethnicity and split from Stormzy revealed

Showbiz

Alison Hammond and David Putman have gone public with their relationship

Who is Alison Hammond’s boyfriend, David Putman? Age, height, job and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Stranger Things will air it's final season soon

Stranger Things season 5 release date, cast, teaser and plot revealed

Showbiz

Gareth Southgate has been married to his wife for years

Gareth Southgate's wife and family life revealed

Showbiz

How much is Jeremy Clarkson paid for Clarkson's Farm and what is his net worth?

How much Jeremy Clarkson is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth revealed

Showbiz

Love Island finish date revealed

When does Love Island end?

TV & Movies

Cole Palmer is playing for England in the Euros

Who is Cole Palmer? His age, parents, sister, ethnicity, net worth and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic's family life with wife Jelena and their two children

Novak Djokovic wife and children: Inside tennis star's marriage and family life

Celebrities

Tolami Benson is dating footballer Bukayo Saka

Who is Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson? Age, job, school and Instagram

Showbiz

Phil Foden and Rebecca Cooke have had a new baby

Everything we know about Rebecca Cooke and Phil Foden's new baby son

Showbiz

Phil Foden and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke have been in a relationship for years

Who is Phil Foden's girlfriend Rebecca Cooke? How they met, their children and how long they've been together

Showbiz

Carlos Alcaraz is taking part in Wimbledon this year

Carlos Alcaraz age, parents, brothers, height, girlfriend, net worth and tattoos explained

Showbiz

Inside Ollie Watkins' family life with girlfriend Ellie and their two children

Ollie Watkins girlfriend and children - Inside football star's family life

Celebrities