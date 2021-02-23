Full list of businesses that are allowed to reopen in England on April 12

By Naomi Bartram

Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers will be allowed to open on April 12.

Boris Johnson has revealed his roadmap to getting England out of lockdown over the next few months.

Speaking to the House of Commons, the Prime Minister confirmed that the loosening of restrictions would be ‘slow and cautious’ to ensure the country isn’t forced into lockdown again.

Under his new plans, Mr Johnson confirmed non-essential retailers and some of the hospitality sector can reopen from April 12.

But he added that this will only go ahead as long as strict conditions are met based on vaccines and hospitalisations.

What businesses can open again on April 12?

See below the full list of businesses which can hopefully open their doors again on April 12:

Clothing shops

Homeware shops

Toy shops

Vehicle showrooms (other than for rental)

Betting shops

Tailors

Tobacco and vape shops

Electronic goods shops

Mobile phone shops

Auction houses

Market stalls selling non-essential goods

Outdoor hospitality including pubs, restaurants and cafes

Gyms and indoor leisure

Hairdressers and personal care services

Zoos

Drive-thru cinemas

Theme parks

Spas

Libraries

Brits will then have to wait another five weeks for other businesses that rely on indoor settings to open.

From May 17 pubs and restaurants will be allowed to welcome customers to dine inside again.

Big events and sports stadiums will also be allowed with capacity limits, with indoor events capped at 1,000 people.

However, nightclubs and larger events won’t be allowed to start up again until at least June 21.

Boris Johnson’s roadmap is dependant on four key steps which all have to be met, including:

The vaccine deployment programme continues

Jabs are sufficiently effective in reducing hospitalisations and deaths

The infection rates do not risk a surge in hospitalisations

The risk is not changed by new variants

The PM said: "We cannot escape the fact that lifting lockdown will result in more cases, more hospitalisations and sadly more deaths.

"This will happen wherever lockdown is lifted, because there will always be some vulnerable people who are not protected by the vaccines.

"There is therefore no credible route to a Covid free Britain or Covid free world, so this roadmap should be cautious but also irreversible."

