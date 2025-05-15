Which Iceland stores are closing? Full list of shops shutting down revealed

15 May 2025, 13:23

Iceland have revealed a number of their stores will be shutting in 2025
Iceland have revealed a number of their stores will be shutting in 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

The full list of Iceland store closures has been announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iceland have announced they will be closing some of their stores later this year in the latest blow to the UK high street.

This comes after the supermarket giant announced they would be cutting 3,000 jobs in 2025, as well as closing their remaining cafés, patisserie and pizza counters.

Iceland have already shut several stores including branches at Shenley Road, Borehamwood, Alphington Road Retail Park, Exeter and the Welling branch in London.

Following the announcement of more shop closures, here is the full list of Iceland stores closing in 2025.

Some Iceland stores will be shutting in summer 2025
Some Iceland stores will be shutting in summer 2025. Picture: Alamy

Which Iceland stores are closing?

  • Margate, College Square store – Closing on June 21
  • Inverness, City Centre store – Closing on July 12

Read more: Which Santander branches are closing? Full list of banks shutting revealed

Read more: Which New Look stores are closing? Full list of shops shutting down revealed

An Iceland spokesperson said of the Margate closure: "Our store colleagues have entered into a consultation process and have been offered opportunities at surrounding stores where possible."

Iceland have announced further store closures
Iceland have announced further store closures. Picture: Alamy

Regarding the closure of the Inverness store, Iceland said: "We can confirm our Iceland store located at Rose Street, Inverness, is scheduled to close on 12th July 2025. 

"Our store colleagues will enter into a consultation process and will be offered opportunities at surrounding stores where possible. 

"Shoppers can visit our local Food Warehouse store in Inverness located on Telford Street, IV3 5LU."

Latest News

See more Latest News

James Argent, 37, has released a short statement to the press following his arrest on the Costa del Sol

James Argent releases statement after he's arrested for domestic violence against girlfriend

Showbiz

Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence on 'replacing' Kaleb Cooper on 'Clarkson's Farm'

Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence on 'replacing' Kaleb Cooper on Clarkson's Farm

TV & Movies

Alison Hammond has opened up about her 11-stone weight loss

Alison Hammond reveals why she didn't use weight loss jabs after shedding 11-stone

Showbiz

Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen have split

Love Island All Star winners Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen announce split

Love Island All Stars 2025

Eurovision's best songs

Eurovision's 20 best songs ever, ranked

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond

Who is James Bond? Odds on who the next 007 actor will be revealed

Showbiz

Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon has announced her pregnancy

Atomic Kitten singer pregnant with first child after decade-long fertility struggle

Showbiz

Who are the 'Virgin Island' experts?

Who are the 'Virgin Island' experts? Meet the surrogate partner therapists

Showbiz

Alison Hammond has explained how she lost weight

Alison Hammond reveals what she eats in a day after 11-stone weight loss

Showbiz

Stacey Solomon has revealed how she really feels after losing out at the BAFTA awards

Stacey Solomon faces backlash over response to losing BAFTA

Showbiz

Here's where all the MAFS Australia 2025 cast members are now

Here's where all the MAFS Australia 2025 cast members are now

Married at First Sight

Ranvir Singh was rushed to hospital

Ranvir Singh rushed to hospital for 'urgent surgery' following health emergency

Showbiz

Stacey Solomon wore her wedding dress to the BAFTAs

Stacey Solomon reveals 'sad' reason she wore wedding dress to the BAFTAs

Showbiz

David Beckham is allegedly worried he will 'lose touch' with Brooklyn.

David Beckham fears 'history will repeat itself' with Brooklyn as family feud rages on

Showbiz

Kaleb Cooper stars alongside Jeremy Clarkson in the hit TV show as he attempts to teach him how to run a farm

Is Kaleb Cooper really leaving 'Clarkson’s Farm'?

TV & Movies

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 odds have been revealed

Who is favourite to win Eurovision 2025? Latest betting odds revealed

Showbiz

Viewers have been wondering where Virgin Island is filmed

Where is Virgin Island filmed? Stunning location revealed

Showbiz

Meet 'Clarkson's Farm' new star Harriet Cowan

Meet 'Clarkson's Farm' new star Harriet Cowan: Her age, job, boyfriend and more revealed

TV & Movies

Gladiator star Steel and his wife Samantha held a funeral for their late son Leo.

Gladiators star Steel shares heartbreaking tribute to late son Leo following his funeral

Showbiz

Jeremy Clarkson is forced to employ a new farmhand in series 4.

Kaleb Cooper 'replaced' by new farmhand in first look at new series of Clarkson's Farm

TV & Movies

What happened between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz?

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'feud' explained

Showbiz