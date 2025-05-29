Which Poundland stores are closing? Full list of shops shutting down revealed
29 May 2025, 11:53
How many Poundland shops are shutting? Here is the full list of store closures.
Poundland have announced further store closures, with up to 200 shops at risk of shutting.
The budget retailer is set to close a number of branches in 2025 following the news Poundland's parent company Pepco were selling the brand.
This revelation comes just days after Iceland disclosed they were closing stores, whilst Sainsburys announced they were axing three services within their shops.
But which Poundland stores are shutting? Here are all of the branches shutting down.
Full list of Poundland stores closing
- South Gloucestershire Filton store – Closing on May 31
- Surrey Quays, London – Closing on June 11
- Cowes, Isle of Wight – Closing in July
A spokesperson for Pepco Group said: "As announced at the capital markets day on March 6, Pepco Group is moving away from fast-moving consumer goods to create a simpler business focused on higher-margin clothing and general merchandise and is actively exploring separation options for Poundland, including a potential sale, from the group."
They added: "With Barry Williams' reappointment as managing director, Poundland is executing a turnaround programme to get the business back on track, focusing on its core heritage strengths and a simpler pricing proposition and customer offer."
Full list of Poundland store closures so far
- Connswater Shopping Centre, Belfast – closed end of March 2024
- Brackla, Wales – closed May 24 2024
- Macclesfield – closed August 2024
- Maidenhead – closed October 2024
- Sutton Coldfield – closed early October 2024
- Clapham Junction Station, London – closed May 2 2025
- Belle Vale Shopping Centre, Liverpool – closed May 6 2025
- Southwark Park Road – closed May 14 2025
- Chiswick High Road – close May 28 2025
- Copdock Mill Interchange, Ipswich – closed May 2025
- Filton Abbeywood – closed May 31 2025
