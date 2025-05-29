Which Poundland stores are closing? Full list of shops shutting down revealed

The list of Poundland stores closing has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

How many Poundland shops are shutting? Here is the full list of store closures.

Poundland have announced further store closures, with up to 200 shops at risk of shutting.

The budget retailer is set to close a number of branches in 2025 following the news Poundland's parent company Pepco were selling the brand.

This revelation comes just days after Iceland disclosed they were closing stores, whilst Sainsburys announced they were axing three services within their shops.

But which Poundland stores are shutting? Here are all of the branches shutting down.

A number of Poundland stores are closing. Picture: Alamy

Full list of Poundland stores closing

South Gloucestershire Filton store – Closing on May 31

Surrey Quays, London – Closing on June 11

Cowes, Isle of Wight – Closing in July

Around 200 Poundland stores are at risk of closure. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for Pepco Group said: "As announced at the capital markets day on March 6, Pepco Group is moving away from fast-moving consumer goods to create a simpler business focused on higher-margin clothing and general merchandise and is actively exploring separation options for Poundland, including a potential sale, from the group."

They added: "With Barry Williams' reappointment as managing director, Poundland is executing a turnaround programme to get the business back on track, focusing on its core heritage strengths and a simpler pricing proposition and customer offer."

Poundland have closed a number of stores in the past year. Picture: Alamy

Full list of Poundland store closures so far

Connswater Shopping Centre, Belfast – closed end of March 2024

Brackla, Wales – closed May 24 2024

Macclesfield – closed August 2024

Maidenhead – closed October 2024

Sutton Coldfield – closed early October 2024

Clapham Junction Station, London – closed May 2 2025

Belle Vale Shopping Centre, Liverpool – closed May 6 2025

Southwark Park Road – closed May 14 2025

Chiswick High Road – close May 28 2025

Copdock Mill Interchange, Ipswich – closed May 2025

Filton Abbeywood – closed May 31 2025

