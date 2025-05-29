Which Poundland stores are closing? Full list of shops shutting down revealed

29 May 2025, 11:53

The list of Poundland stores closing has been revealed
The list of Poundland stores closing has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

How many Poundland shops are shutting? Here is the full list of store closures.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Poundland have announced further store closures, with up to 200 shops at risk of shutting.

The budget retailer is set to close a number of branches in 2025 following the news Poundland's parent company Pepco were selling the brand.

This revelation comes just days after Iceland disclosed they were closing stores, whilst Sainsburys announced they were axing three services within their shops.

But which Poundland stores are shutting? Here are all of the branches shutting down.

A number of Poundland stores are closing
A number of Poundland stores are closing. Picture: Alamy

Full list of Poundland stores closing

  • South Gloucestershire Filton store – Closing on May 31
  • Surrey Quays, London – Closing on June 11
  • Cowes, Isle of Wight – Closing in July

Read more: Which Santander branches are closing? Full list of banks shutting revealed

Read more: Which New Look stores are closing? Full list of shops shutting down revealed

Around 200 Poundland stores are at risk of closure
Around 200 Poundland stores are at risk of closure. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for Pepco Group said: "As announced at the capital markets day on March 6, Pepco Group is moving away from fast-moving consumer goods to create a simpler business focused on higher-margin clothing and general merchandise and is actively exploring separation options for Poundland, including a potential sale, from the group."

They added: "With Barry Williams' reappointment as managing director, Poundland is executing a turnaround programme to get the business back on track, focusing on its core heritage strengths and a simpler pricing proposition and customer offer."

Poundland have closed a number of stores in the past year
Poundland have closed a number of stores in the past year. Picture: Alamy

Full list of Poundland store closures so far

  • Connswater Shopping Centre, Belfast – closed end of March 2024
  • Brackla, Wales – closed May 24 2024
  • Macclesfield – closed August 2024
  • Maidenhead – closed October 2024
  • Sutton Coldfield – closed early October 2024
  • Clapham Junction Station, London – closed May 2 2025
  • Belle Vale Shopping Centre, Liverpool – closed May 6 2025
  • Southwark Park Road – closed May 14 2025
  • Chiswick High Road – close May 28 2025
  • Copdock Mill Interchange, Ipswich – closed May 2025
  • Chiswick High Road – closed May 28 2025
  • Filton Abbeywood – closed May 31 2025

Read more: Dobbies closing: Full list of 17 garden centres closing across the UK

Read more: Which Papa Johns are closing? Full list of locations and closures

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Thursday Murder Club cast have been revealed

Thursday Murder Club movie cast revealed: Who's starring in the Richard Osman book adaptation?

Showbiz

Nadia Sawalha has spoken about the Loose Women job cuts

Nadia Sawalha in tears after breaking silence on Loose Women cuts

Showbiz

Maeva D'Ascanio has revealed she is pregnant with her second child with husband James Taylor

Made In Chelsea's Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor expecting their second child together

Showbiz

Jeremy Clarkson is left stunned in an upcoming episode of Clarkson’s Farm

Jeremy Clarkson shocked to find out £5,500 breeding bull is gay

TV & Movies

Prince and Beyoncé perfom a medley of hits at the 2004 Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé and Prince’s lost 'Purple Rain' duet seen only once on TV

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

Brad Pitt has spoken out about his divorce from Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt breaks silence on divorce from Angelina Jolie following eight year legal battle

Showbiz

Chris Hughes has added fuel to the ongoing speculation surrounding his relationship with JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes' telling five-word response about relationship with JoJo Siwa

Showbiz

Love Island 2025 has been confirmed

When does Love Island start? The 2025 date and time revealed

Love Island

Kara Tointon bravely reveals she's undergone double mastectomy

Kara Tointon bravely reveals she's undergone double mastectomy amid cancer concerns

Showbiz

At Home with the Furys is back for a second series

At Home with the Furys season two Netflix release date and plot revealed

Showbiz

Why Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard split

Why Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard split three months after Love Island

Showbiz

Rebel Wilson has opened up about her weight loss

Rebel Wilson reveals what she ate to lose five stone

Showbiz

Sainsbury’s shoppers will soon notice a few familiar sights disappearing from stores

Sainsbury's axe 3 popular supermarket services

Deborra-Lee Furnes has spoken out about her split from Hugh Jackman

Deborra-Lee Furness reveals Hugh Jackman 'betrayal' after divorce filing

Showbiz

The ABBA Voyage setlist has been revealed

ABBA Voyage setlist and concert duration revealed

Music

A handful of Love Island couples have had babies together.

Love Island babies: All the couples who've had children together

Love Island

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Harry Potter series

Harry Potter TV series release date, cast, story and filming schedule explained

TV & Movies

Can you tell who all these Harry Potter characters are?

Artist reimagines Harry Potter characters as accurate book depictions

TV & Movies

Here's what we know so far about who will play Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore and Snape

Harry Potter TV series cast: All the confirmed characters revealed

Showbiz

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play Harry, Hermione and Ron

Harry Potter TV series cast Harry, Ron and Hermione

Showbiz

The brand new M&S stores will create 550 jobs in the UK.

M&S announces plans to open 12 new stores across the UK

Lifestyle