Full list of supermarkets affected by the Microsoft outage

19 July 2024, 16:45

Supermarkets have been affected by the Microsoft outage
Supermarkets have been affected by the Microsoft outage. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Are supermarkets open today? Here is the latest information regarding Waitrose, Morrisons, Tesco, ASDA, Aldi, Lidl, Sainsbury's and more as the Microsoft outage continues.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Microsoft outage has caused supermarkets, banks, flights, trains and GP practises to suspend their services as the CrowdStrike software issue continues to grow.

The global IT outage has meant many business have been unable to use their Windows PCs and Microsoft applications such as 365. While Microsoft's share prices have dwindled, it is unclear when the problem will be resolved, leaving many of us to wonder which companies have experienced problems.

With rumours that certain supermarkets have been unable to take payments, we've taken a look at whether Aldi, Lidl, Waitrose, Sainsbury's, Co-op, Tesco and more have been impacted by Microsoft being down.

Which supermarkets have been affected by the global IT outage?

Microsoft is currently down
Microsoft is currently down. Picture: Getty

Full list of supermarkets affected by Microsoft outage

  • Waitrose
  • Sainsbury's
  • Co-op
  • Morrisons (reportedly fixed now)

These supermarkets were reportedly facing issues due to the global IT outage which is affecting businesses around the world.

According to the MailOnline, Waitrose was accepting 'cash only' at some points, however it appears that card payments are now 'mainly back to normal'.

Waitrose was said to be experiencing issues
Waitrose was said to be experiencing issues. Picture: Alamy

Earlier today customers were reportedly facing issues with making card payments at Morrisons, with a spokesperson stating: "We are experiencing some issues with payment in some stores this morning. We are working hard with our partners to resolve this issue."

It now appears that this has been fixed and shoppers are able to pay by card now.

Stores around the world have also been experiencing tech issues, with Sky News reporting that Coles Supermarkets in Australia have been feeling the full force of Microsoft going down. Similarly, Woolworths and 7-Eleven were also impacted by the IT issue.

Will my pay be affected by the Microsoft outage?

How your pay and wages could be affected by global IT outage

The latest on UK flight cancellations and delays due to Microsoft outage

Full list of UK flight cancellations and delays today due to Microsoft outage

Rapist Alastair Nicolson jailed for violent attacks on women and underage girl

UK & World

Two large oil tankers collide and catch fire near Singapore

UK & World

Dylan Brister and Cameron Allan facing life sentences for rape and murder of young father in Fife

UK & World

