Full list of supermarkets affected by the Microsoft outage
19 July 2024, 16:45
Are supermarkets open today? Here is the latest information regarding Waitrose, Morrisons, Tesco, ASDA, Aldi, Lidl, Sainsbury's and more as the Microsoft outage continues.
Listen to this article
The Microsoft outage has caused supermarkets, banks, flights, trains and GP practises to suspend their services as the CrowdStrike software issue continues to grow.
The global IT outage has meant many business have been unable to use their Windows PCs and Microsoft applications such as 365. While Microsoft's share prices have dwindled, it is unclear when the problem will be resolved, leaving many of us to wonder which companies have experienced problems.
With rumours that certain supermarkets have been unable to take payments, we've taken a look at whether Aldi, Lidl, Waitrose, Sainsbury's, Co-op, Tesco and more have been impacted by Microsoft being down.
- Listen on Global Player, the official Heart App: The Sports Agents with Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman
Which supermarkets have been affected by the global IT outage?
Full list of supermarkets affected by Microsoft outage
- Waitrose
- Sainsbury's
- Co-op
- Morrisons (reportedly fixed now)
These supermarkets were reportedly facing issues due to the global IT outage which is affecting businesses around the world.
According to the MailOnline, Waitrose was accepting 'cash only' at some points, however it appears that card payments are now 'mainly back to normal'.
- Read more: The cheapest week to travel in the school summer holidays has been revealed
- Read more: Spanish holiday destination considering water restrictions for tourists
Earlier today customers were reportedly facing issues with making card payments at Morrisons, with a spokesperson stating: "We are experiencing some issues with payment in some stores this morning. We are working hard with our partners to resolve this issue."
It now appears that this has been fixed and shoppers are able to pay by card now.
Stores around the world have also been experiencing tech issues, with Sky News reporting that Coles Supermarkets in Australia have been feeling the full force of Microsoft going down. Similarly, Woolworths and 7-Eleven were also impacted by the IT issue.
- Read more: Is it too hot to walk your dog and can you give your pooch ice cubes to cool them down?
- Read more: Cineworld reportedly looking to close quarter of its UK cinemas
- Read more: What should I do if I see a dog locked in a hot car?