Full list of supermarkets affected by the Microsoft outage

Supermarkets have been affected by the Microsoft outage. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Are supermarkets open today? Here is the latest information regarding Waitrose, Morrisons, Tesco, ASDA, Aldi, Lidl, Sainsbury's and more as the Microsoft outage continues.

The Microsoft outage has caused supermarkets, banks, flights, trains and GP practises to suspend their services as the CrowdStrike software issue continues to grow.

The global IT outage has meant many business have been unable to use their Windows PCs and Microsoft applications such as 365. While Microsoft's share prices have dwindled, it is unclear when the problem will be resolved, leaving many of us to wonder which companies have experienced problems.

With rumours that certain supermarkets have been unable to take payments, we've taken a look at whether Aldi, Lidl, Waitrose, Sainsbury's, Co-op, Tesco and more have been impacted by Microsoft being down.

Which supermarkets have been affected by the global IT outage?

Microsoft is currently down. Picture: Getty

Full list of supermarkets affected by Microsoft outage

Waitrose

Sainsbury's

Co-op

Morrisons (reportedly fixed now)

These supermarkets were reportedly facing issues due to the global IT outage which is affecting businesses around the world.

According to the MailOnline, Waitrose was accepting 'cash only' at some points, however it appears that card payments are now 'mainly back to normal'.

Waitrose was said to be experiencing issues. Picture: Alamy

Earlier today customers were reportedly facing issues with making card payments at Morrisons, with a spokesperson stating: "We are experiencing some issues with payment in some stores this morning. We are working hard with our partners to resolve this issue."

It now appears that this has been fixed and shoppers are able to pay by card now.

Stores around the world have also been experiencing tech issues, with Sky News reporting that Coles Supermarkets in Australia have been feeling the full force of Microsoft going down. Similarly, Woolworths and 7-Eleven were also impacted by the IT issue.