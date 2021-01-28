Funerals in lockdown 2021: What are the rules and how many people can attend?

Funerals are still allowed to take place in lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

What are the rules for funerals in lockdown and are wakes allowed?

The UK went back into a third lockdown in January in a bid to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

While most businesses are closed, the government announced that funerals and weddings will still be allowed during this time, but will be subject to strict guidelines.

So, what are the rules on funerals and how many people can go?

How many people can go to a funeral?

England

The gov.uk website states that from 6 January, funerals can be attended by a maximum of 30 people.

Funerals are permitted in lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

This number doesn’t include anyone working at the event and will depend on how big the venue is.

A funeral venue manager will have had to carry out a risk assessment to make sure safe social distancing can take place.

People with symptoms of COVID-19 should not attend and should follow the self-isolation guidelines and request a test online.

Anyone classed clinically vulnerable is strongly advised to stay at home as much as possible and take part remotely where possible.

During the gathering, social distancing must be followed by anyone that is not in the same household or support bubble.

Read the full guidelines for England.

Scotland

In Scotland up to 20 people can attend a funeral.

Read the full guidelines for Scotland.

Wales

There isn't a specific number of people who can attend a funeral in Wales, but families are advised to keep the number as low as possible.

Read the full guidelines for Wales.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, the number of people who can attend a funeral depends on the size of the venue.

Read the full guidelines for Northern Ireland.

Where can you hold a funeral?

During the national lockdown, hospitality is not allowed to open.

However venues like community centres, places of worship, burial grounds, cemeteries and crematoriums can remain open to hold funerals.

Can I hold a wake after the funeral?

England

Up to six people can attend a wake or ceremonial event, but social distancing rules are in place for people who do not live together.

Scotland

Wakes cannot take place in Scotland during the national lockdown.

Wales

Wakes are not allowed to take place in Wales.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland you cannot have a wake or any other gathering before or after the funeral.