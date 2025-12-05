When is the GCHQ Christmas Challenge being released? 2025 Details revealed

5 December 2025, 14:37

Woman in an orange jumper with a pen and paper
GCHQ is close to unveiling their Christmas Challenge for 2025. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

GCHQ's Christmas puzzle is nearly here but when will it be unveiled? Here's what we know so far about the upcoming quiz.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With Christmas comes a lot of annual traditions such as carol singing, wreath making and for many, the GCHQ quiz of the year.

Eagerly awaiting 2025's challenge to drop, it's time to start warming up our brains as we get ready to take on seven new teasing challenges designed by the UK's leading national security agency.

Designed for both adults and children to enjoy, the Christmas Challenge is crafted to make us all think creatively and outside the box and encourages use of skills such as code breaking, maths, perseverance and analysis.

Here's what we know about the GCHQ 2025 quiz so far including release date, what it stands for and what challenges and problems to expect.

GCHQ released seven challenges and hidden message in their quiz for 2024
GCHQ released seven challenges and hidden message in their quiz for 2024. Picture: GCHQ

When is the GCHQ Christmas Challenge being released?

There's not much longer to wait quiz fans as the GCHQ challenge will be released on Wednesday 10th September.

So get your teams together, warm up with 2024's challenge and get ready to solve those tricky puzzles.

The GCHQ Challenge delivers a collection of code-cracking questions
The GCHQ Challenge delivers a collection of code-cracking questions. Picture: Getty

What is the GCHQ Christmas Challenge?

GCHQ releases these puzzles every year and they are designed by the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) - a UK intelligence, security, and cyber agency.

They encourage kids and adults to test their codebreaking abilities and could even potentially lead to a future career in the industry.

They state on their website: "At GCHQ, we believe the right mix of minds means we can solve seemingly impossible problems."

The brainteasers in the challenge usually range in difficulty levels.

Talking about the 2024 challenge, director Ms Keast-Butler said: "Puzzles have always been at the heart of GCHQ, and the skills needed to solve them are just as relevant in 2024 as they were over 100 years ago.

“This year’s challenge (2024) features seven puzzles, plus several hidden elements for those who want an extra test. The puzzles are aimed at teenagers and young people, but everyone is encouraged to give them a try – they might surprise you.”

